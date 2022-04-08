Read news from:
What is Denmark’s new Digital Post secure email system?

Denmark recently launched a revamp to the way authorities and official institutions, as well as some private businesses, communicate with members of the public through secure emails. But what is the new Digital Post system and does it change existing services?

Published: 8 April 2022 14:56 CEST
The MitID app
The MitID app can be used to log in to all of Denmark's Digital Post platforms. File photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

What is Digital Post? 

All residents of Denmark over the age of 14 receive mail from public authorities digitally (there are a few exceptions, for example for people granted exemptions because they are not able to use a computer).

The mails you receive digitally from public authorities are called Digital Post (which, handily, means the same thing in both Danish and English). The digital post box to which the mails are sent is also termed Digital Post, however, which can be a little confusing.

Digital Post is secure and you need your MitID or NemID unique digital signature to log in to it. This is because the messages that are sent through the system contain information subject to data protection rules.

Examples of messages sent through Digital Post can include notification of acceptance at university, an offer of a municipal kindergarten place for your child or notification from police of a fixed penalty for breaking the speed limit while driving.

Digital Post also allows you to write to public authorities if you need to contact them securely.

Why has the system been updated?

Danish law requires contracts for state IT systems to regularly be renewed so that new suppliers can bid for them, as a way of ensuring that systems move with the times as technology improves, and better security is needed.

This applies to Digital Post, which is the underlying platform that supports the websites and apps used by members of the public to access their secure mail.

As such, the old form of Digital Post was replaced by a new version on March 21st this year.

Do I need to do anything to use the new system?

No. The change to the new Digital Post technology is automatic for users of the system, but you can choose to use new platforms which are supported by it, such as mit.dk. However, e-Boks, the existing platform most will be familiar with, is still operational, just as it remains possible to check digital post by logging in to public website borger.dk.

It’s worth noting that the latter only displays mails from public authorities, while the two privately contracted platforms can also display mails from private companies or organisations – such as banks – with which they have agreements.

As such, it’s not certain that you’ll notice any change or indeed have noticed any change since the new system was launched last month.

On the other hand, you may have noticed some subtle improvements to your digital post. For example, the new system supports direct payment links in emails and enables you to save appointments, for example with a medical clinic that contacts you through mit.dk, straight into your own calendar.

Both mit.dk and E-boks have apps as well as desktop versions, and there is also a Digital Post app. This is effectively a mobile equivalent of reading your digital post on borger.dk and only displays mails from public authorities.

Source: borger.dk

What you need to know about Denmark’s new digital mail service mit.dk

All legal residents in Denmark over the age of 15 can, as of Monday March 21st 2022, receive secure digital mail from public authorities and private companies and organisations on the new mit.dk platform.

Published: 21 March 2022 14:46 CET
The new platform, which is intended as a replacement for the existing e-Boks.dk, seeks to integrate more forms of digital communication than its predecessor.

The new system enables users to read and respond to their digital post from authorities, while they will also be able to access their medical records and pay bills using the service.

Both the website, mit.dk, and its corresponding app, also called mit.dk, went live on Monday.

“We are today launching a visionary and innovative solution for digital post in Denmark that will change the way we communicate,” said André Rogaczewski, co-founder and CEO of Netcompany, which developed the new platform.

“Mit.dk is a digital bridge which we, with the permission of the user, create connections between the things that are important for our lives,” he said in a press statement.

A key difference between Mit.dk and the existing e-Boks is that it allows health authorities to communicate with members of the public on the same platform as other public authorities.

This means it will no longer be necessary to use different apps, for example, to check a blood test result and a bank statement.

Communication from GPs, specialists and dentists, as well as physiotherapists, psychologists, private hospitals and chiropractors can all be sent through mit.dk.

New functions will be added to mit.dk on an ongoing basis in the coming months, Rogaczewski said in the statement.

These will enable mit.dk to be used for “accessing medical records from the doctor and sending them securely on to insurance companies, paying parking fees, and digitally monitoring of wage slips so a message is sent if changes are made,” he said.

The service will also be more compatible with services such as online banking and insurance, according to the statement.

Will I still be able to use e-Boks.dk if I prefer it?

Yes (and you can also continue to access official mails though Borger.dk). The e-Boks service is to continue as it did prior to the launch of mit.dk, providing users give permission for it to display secure mail from public services, according to the e-Boks website.

E-Boks therefore will provide digital access to digital post from public authorities as well as from companies that have an agreement in place with e-Boks to use the platform.

Users of the service will be able to continue to do so after March 21st, with the same login process using MitID or Nem ID.

There will, however, be some new functions within mit.dk that are only accessible on the new platform.

This includes wage slips for up to 800,000 people working in Denmark.

A list of companies and organisations have meanwhile signed agreements with mit.dk, meaning their own user platforms will be integrated with the service. This will save customers having to log in to two platforms.

Companies and organisations who have signed partnerships with mit.dk include Norlys, Visma, Topdanmark, Industriens Pension, PensionDanmark, If Forsikring, HK and DK Hostmaster, according to the mit.dk press statement.

