Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TAXES

Danish taxpayers to receive 19.9 billion kroner in rebates

3.7 million taxpayers in Denmark are set to receive 19.1 billion kroner in total as tax rebates are paid out by the Danish Tax Authority in coming days.

Published: 8 April 2022 17:05 CEST
tax website in denmark
Danish taxpayers who overpaid in 2021 received rebates on Friday. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

The total of 19.1 billion kroner works out at an average of 5,435 kroner per person who receives money back in tax rebates because they overpaid in 2021.

The Danish Tax Authority published details of the 2021 tax rebates on Friday, after tax returns were made available online in March.

READ ALSO: Årsopgørelse: What you need to know as Denmark releases annual tax return

People in the Greater Copenhagen region paid the highest amount of excess tax, while those in South Jutland paid the least, the tax authority said in a statement.

The money is paid directly into current accounts and should appear for most people on Friday, the Danish Tax Authority said.

“We know that many think it’s cause for celebration when they receive their tax rebates. But it’s important to remember that tax rebates mean you paid too much tax during 2021,” Danish Tax Authority vice director Jan Møller Mikkelsen said in the statement.

“My advice to those who receive money today is therefore to check that preliminary tax returns are correct so that you pay neither too much nor too little tax during the course of the year,” Mikkelsen said.

Although many are receiving tax rebates now, it should be noted that tax returns can still be revised until May 1st. This can be done by logging on at skat.dk and checking your income, tax and deduction information.

READ ALSO: Four ways to (legally) lower your tax bill in Denmark

Rebates paid out at the current time are based on changes made by individuals to their tax returns up to and including March 31st.

“In a time with uncertainty and consumer prices that are changing at the fastest rate since 1989, this money will be welcomed by some,” economist Brian Friis Helmer of Arbejdernes Landsbank said in an analysis, as reported by broadcaster DR.

Other taxpayers in Denmark owe money to the state having paid too little in 2021. However, the total amount that must be paid back is considerably lower, at 8.4 billion kroner.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TAXES

Årsopgørelse: What you need to know as Denmark releases annual tax return

Denmark’s tax authority Skat released the country’s annual personal tax returns on Monday, resulting in thousands across the country queuing online to check their details.

Published: 14 March 2022 13:45 CET
Årsopgørelse: What you need to know as Denmark releases annual tax return

Although Monday is the official day for release of personal tax returns – årsopgørelse in Danish – some of the returns were published on the Skat.dk website from Friday evening.

That resulted in long queues online, with up to half a million people on the tax agency’s website on Saturday morning.

No queues to log in were ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

The årsopgørelse is calculated and displayed on the SKAT website at the beginning of March, after which taxpayers can edit their tax information, such as by changing income or tax exemption information. Details must be updated within a set deadline, which falls at the beginning of May.

Around three out of four taxpayers in Denmark get refunds after the yearly annual return. The amount refunded varies from person to person although many others have to pay money back to the tax authority.

READ ALSO:

In 2022, taxpayers are advised to particularly check that details relating to any commuting subsidy (kørselsfradrag) are entered correctly.

This is because the relevant information must be entered manually, due to a change introduced due to changes to commuter patterns caused by home working recommendations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The commuter deduction, termed kørselsfradraget in Danish, is designed to cover the cost of travelling to and from work over a set minimum distance. It applies to rail and car journeys alike.

Commuters can claim the deduction if they travel over 24 kilometres to get to and from work over (12 kilometres each way). 

READ ALSO: Denmark’s tax authority considers commuter subsidy over high fuel prices

The tax authority, Skattestyrelsen, registered 40,000 fewer claims for the subsidy between 2019 and 2020, news wire Ritzau reported.

“I think that happened because there were many people who thought it automatically came with the forskudsopgørelse [the preliminary version of the return released in November, ed.],” Henning Boye Hansen, tax specialist and senior consultant with accountancy firm BDO, told Ritzau.

“If there are 40,000 Danes who have forgotten their commuter subsidy on their annual returns, we are talking about 400 million kroner in subsidies that people didn’t get last year,” he said.

The 40,000 may not all have forgotten to input their subsidies – some may no longer qualify for it.

Like with transport, taxpayers can get a deduction for the cost of food and accommodation (such as hotel stays) from your tax bill, if these are incurred when you stay away from home for work – termed kost og logi in the Danish tax system. These subsidies must also be entered in the annual return.

A string of other applicable deductions can also be checked, edited and entered in the annual return. These include (but are not limited to) work equipment (if bought for work use only), unemployment insurance (A-kasse) and union membership fees, and donations to charity.

A deduction for home improvements, the håndværkerfradrag, is to be scrapped after April 1st under the terms of the 2022 budget, but can still be applied up to that date.

Other tax deductions that can be applied for home services, including cleaning and childcare, are retained.

READ ALSO: Four ways to (legally) lower your tax bill in Denmark

SHOW COMMENTS