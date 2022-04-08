Danish taxpayers to receive 19.9 billion kroner in rebates

The total of 19.1 billion kroner works out at an average of 5,435 kroner per person who receives money back in tax rebates because they overpaid in 2021.

The Danish Tax Authority published details of the 2021 tax rebates on Friday, after tax returns were made available online in March.

READ ALSO: Årsopgørelse: What you need to know as Denmark releases annual tax return

People in the Greater Copenhagen region paid the highest amount of excess tax, while those in South Jutland paid the least, the tax authority said in a statement.

The money is paid directly into current accounts and should appear for most people on Friday, the Danish Tax Authority said.

“We know that many think it’s cause for celebration when they receive their tax rebates. But it’s important to remember that tax rebates mean you paid too much tax during 2021,” Danish Tax Authority vice director Jan Møller Mikkelsen said in the statement.

“My advice to those who receive money today is therefore to check that preliminary tax returns are correct so that you pay neither too much nor too little tax during the course of the year,” Mikkelsen said.

Although many are receiving tax rebates now, it should be noted that tax returns can still be revised until May 1st. This can be done by logging on at skat.dk and checking your income, tax and deduction information.

READ ALSO: Four ways to (legally) lower your tax bill in Denmark

Rebates paid out at the current time are based on changes made by individuals to their tax returns up to and including March 31st.

“In a time with uncertainty and consumer prices that are changing at the fastest rate since 1989, this money will be welcomed by some,” economist Brian Friis Helmer of Arbejdernes Landsbank said in an analysis, as reported by broadcaster DR.

Other taxpayers in Denmark owe money to the state having paid too little in 2021. However, the total amount that must be paid back is considerably lower, at 8.4 billion kroner.