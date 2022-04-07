Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

EU rules could scupper government plans to ban future cigarette sales

A government proposal to curtail future cigarette sales by permanently banning anyone born after 2010 from buying them looks unlikely to be passed into law due to EU rules.

EU member states may not forbid the sale of tobacco, according to a response given to a parliamentary question by the health minister, Magnus Heunicke.

“It is based on this that the Ministry of Health concludes that a ban on sales of nicotine or tobacco products to persons born after 2010 or later would require a change to the tobacco directive,” Heunicke said.

Kinder Egg and other chocolates recalled over suspected salmonella

Several products from chocolate make Ferrero have been recalled by Danish supermarkets due to a risk of salmonella resulting from hygiene issues at a factory outside of Denmark, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said in a statement.

Batches of products including Kinder Surprise, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Schokobons and Kinder Mini Eggs have therefore been recalled by Ferrero Scandinavia AB. The dates of productions of the relevant batches can be checked here.

The products are sold in stores all over the country. The food authority advises customers to return them to the point of purchase or throw them out.

Inflation continues financial strain on Danish households

Over one million households in Denmark are now reported to be less well off after paying fixed costs than they were a year ago, as rising energy prices and inflation hit pockets across the country.

In a survey conducted by Norstat on behalf of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, reported by news wire Ritzau, 39 percent of respondents – corresponding to 1.1 million households if extrapolated for the whole country – said they had experienced a reduction to their disposable income compared to one year ago.

Inflation and the subsequent increase in everyday costs for consumers is cited as the primary cause.

Covid-19: 3,214 new cases on Wednesday

Official data shows that 3,214 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday.

The number is slightly lower than the previous day’s total of 3,363. The positive cases were found among 20,912 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of just under 15.5 percent, a similar proportion to that on Tuesday.

Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,026 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

16 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 5 are receiving ventilator treatment.