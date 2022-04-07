Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 7 April 2022 09:28 CEST
kinder eggs
Danish consumers have been asked to return or throw out certain batches of Kinder Eggs and other chocolate products. File photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

EU rules could scupper government plans to ban future cigarette sales 

A government proposal to curtail future cigarette sales by permanently banning anyone born after 2010 from buying them looks unlikely to be passed into law due to EU rules.

EU member states may not forbid the sale of tobacco, according to a response given to a parliamentary question by the health minister, Magnus Heunicke.

“It is based on this that the Ministry of Health concludes that a ban on sales of nicotine or tobacco products to persons born after 2010 or later would require a change to the tobacco directive,” Heunicke said.

Kinder Egg and other chocolates recalled over suspected salmonella

Several products from chocolate make Ferrero have been recalled by Danish supermarkets due to a risk of salmonella resulting from hygiene issues at a factory outside of Denmark, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said in a statement.

Batches of products including Kinder Surprise, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Schokobons and Kinder Mini Eggs have therefore been recalled by Ferrero Scandinavia AB. The dates of productions of the relevant batches can be checked here.

The products are sold in stores all over the country. The food authority advises customers to return them to the point of purchase or throw them out.

Inflation continues financial strain on Danish households

Over one million households in Denmark are now reported to be less well off after paying fixed costs than they were a year ago, as rising energy prices and inflation hit pockets across the country.

In a survey conducted by Norstat on behalf of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, reported by news wire Ritzau, 39 percent of respondents – corresponding to 1.1 million households if extrapolated for the whole country – said they had experienced a reduction to their disposable income compared to one year ago.

Inflation and the subsequent increase in everyday costs for consumers is cited as the primary cause.

READ ALSO: Danish supermarkets raise prices of thousands of product

Covid-19: 3,214 new cases on Wednesday

Official data shows that 3,214 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday.

The number is slightly lower than the previous day’s total of 3,363. The positive cases were found among 20,912 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of just under 15.5 percent, a similar proportion to that on Tuesday.

Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,026 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

16 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 5 are receiving ventilator treatment.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:58 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Wind turbine maker Vestas pulls out of Russia

Following a slew of Western companies, Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said Tuesday it would withdraw from Russia, where it has two factories, over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move was announced as the company held its annual general meeting.

“In light of the invasion, Vestas stopped new commercial activity in Russia in early March. After this decision, Vestas began reviewing different scenarios,” the company said in a statement sent to news wire AFP.

Vestas added that the company condemned the invasion and “the atrocities reportedly committed by the Russian army”.

Odense and Copenhagen eye European Championship host city status

Copenhagen and Odense hope to be named as host cities should a joint Nordic bid to host the 2025 women’s football European Championships be successful.

Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland have submitted a joint bid to host the tournament, with the two Danish cities in the running as potential locations, the national football association DBU said in a statement.

“I’m certain we’d have a party in red and white at the 2025 Euros and it would certainly be no less of a party if UEFA picks us as a Danish host city along with Copenhagen,” Odense’s mayor Peter Rahbæk Juhl said in the statement.

A decision is expected in December.

Airline Norwegian gets boost as passengers return

Low cost airline Norwegian, which operates services from several Danish airports, has seen its passenger number increase ten-fold over the last year, news wire Ritzau reports.

March saw 940,149 passengers fly with Norwegian, a 1,217 percent increase compared to the Covid-19 restriction-hit month of March 2021.

The airline is now operating closer to capacity, with its aircraft 80.3 percent full last month compared to 42.7 percent last year.

Covid-19: 3,363 new cases on Tuesday

Official data shows that 3,363 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Tuesday.

The number is over 1,000 higher than the previous day’s total of 2,266. However, more tests were also administered. The positive cases were found among 21,484 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 15.5 percent, which is slightly lower compared to Monday.

Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,062 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

19 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 6 are receiving ventilator treatment.

SHOW COMMENTS