Danish PM rebuts Russian ambassador over Bornholm comments

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that Russia’s ambassador should “not get involved” in Danish discussions with the United States that could see soldiers placed on the island of Bornholm.

Published: 7 April 2022 16:40 CEST
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen visited a military barracks on Bornholm
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen visited a military barracks on Bornholm on April 7th 2022. Photo: Pelle Rink/Ritzau Scanpix

During a visit to Bornholm on Thursday, Frederiksen said she would not accept Russian advice against an agreement that could mean American soldiers stationed on Denmark’s Baltic Sea island.

A future bilateral agreement between the two countries could see US troops able to conduct operations in other countries based out of Danish harbours or one of the country’s three military air bases.

In February, prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Frederiksen said that Denmark was ready to allow US military troops on its soil as part of a new bilateral defence agreement with the United States.

Denmark and the United States would begin negotiations over a new bilateral defence agreement which could mean the presence of American soldiers in Denmark, Frederiksen said at the time.

“I can give a very short answer to this. The Russian ambassador should not get involved in what happens on Bornholm,” Frederiksen said on Thursday.

The Russian ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, said in February that an agreement existed between Denmark and Russia preventing American troops from being on Bornholm.

Barbin referred to an agreement made between Denmark and the Soviet Union in 1946, when Red Army troops left Bornholm following the liberation of Denmark at the end of World War II.

Frederiksen stressed in her comments that Denmark is a sovereign country.

“I want to be very clear. Russia has no admission to get involved in Danish defence policy – including what happens on Bornholm,” she said.

The Danish PM rejected suggestions that allowing American troops on Bornholm could be seen as an escalation of tensions between the West and Russia related to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“No, it is not. We want a closer relationship with the Americans,” Frederiksen said.

“If we want a closer relationship with the Americans, that is partly to boost Denmark’s security and our own defence capabilities, but also to strengthen (relations) across the Atlantic,” she said.

Denmark changes wording of question on EU referendum ballot

The wording of the question on voting ballots for Denmark’s upcoming referendum on its EU defence opt-out is to be changed following objections from politicians opposed to scrapping the opt-out.

Published: 7 April 2022 17:15 CEST
Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod confirmed to news wire Ritzau on Thursday that the wording would be changed to include the words “EU” and “opt-out”.

In the original version of the ballot, the referendum question was posed as “Do you vote yes or no to Denmark participating in the European collaboration on security and defence?” [Danish: “Stemmer du ja eller nej til, at Danmark kan deltage i det europæiske samarbejde om sikkerhed og forsvar?”, ed.].

According to Kofod, that wording will be changed to “Do you vote yes or no to Denmark participating in the European collaboration on security and defence by revoking the EU defence opt-out?” [Danish: “Vil du stemme ja eller nej til, at Danmark kan deltage i det europæiske samarbejde om sikkerhed og forsvar ved af afskaffe EU forsvarsforbeholdet”, ed.].

”There has been a lot of noise around this ballot paper and I have listened to the debate,” Kofod said.

“So I am now cutting through it and fully meeting the requests of the ‘no’ side. Both ‘EU’ and ‘opt-out’ will be added, which I understand is important for them,” he said.

EU-sceptic parties were most critical of the original wording, with Danish People’s Party leader Morten Messerschmidt calling it “senseless” while Peder Hvelpund of the left-wing Red Green Alliance said it was “playing tricks with democracy”.

But centrist parties including the opposition Liberal party later said they would also be open to reformulating the ballot.

The government in March announced that citizens will vote on whether to overturn Denmark’s opt-out from EU defence policy in a referendum to be held on June 1st, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

