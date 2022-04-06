Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:58 CEST
snow in april
Snow pours down over Danish city Randers on April 6th 2022. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Wind turbine maker Vestas pulls out of Russia

Following a slew of Western companies, Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said Tuesday it would withdraw from Russia, where it has two factories, over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move was announced as the company held its annual general meeting.

“In light of the invasion, Vestas stopped new commercial activity in Russia in early March. After this decision, Vestas began reviewing different scenarios,” the company said in a statement sent to news wire AFP.

Vestas added that the company condemned the invasion and “the atrocities reportedly committed by the Russian army”.

Odense and Copenhagen eye European Championship host city status

Copenhagen and Odense hope to be named as host cities should a joint Nordic bid to host the 2025 women’s football European Championships be successful.

Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland have submitted a joint bid to host the tournament, with the two Danish cities in the running as potential locations, the national football association DBU said in a statement.

“I’m certain we’d have a party in red and white at the 2025 Euros and it would certainly be no less of a party if UEFA picks us as a Danish host city along with Copenhagen,” Odense’s mayor Peter Rahbæk Juhl said in the statement.

A decision is expected in December.

Airline Norwegian gets boost as passengers return

Low cost airline Norwegian, which operates services from several Danish airports, has seen its passenger number increase ten-fold over the last year, news wire Ritzau reports.

March saw 940,149 passengers fly with Norwegian, a 1,217 percent increase compared to the Covid-19 restriction-hit month of March 2021.

The airline is now operating closer to capacity, with its aircraft 80.3 percent full last month compared to 42.7 percent last year.

Covid-19: 3,363 new cases on Tuesday

Official data shows that 3,363 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Tuesday.

The number is over 1,000 higher than the previous day’s total of 2,266. However, more tests were also administered. The positive cases were found among 21,484 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 15.5 percent, which is slightly lower compared to Monday.

Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,062 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

19 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 6 are receiving ventilator treatment.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 5 April 2022 09:50 CEST
Fewer young people complete vocational education 

Vocational education programmes (erhvervsuddannelser) in Denmark are seeing fewer young students complete their courses, according to Statistics Denmark.

In 2021, 23.1 percent of all people aged 25 who had complete an education programme had done so via a vocational programme.

That represents a significant drop over the last decade. The proportion in 2011 was 38.3 percent.

Conversely, more people are completing upper secondary school (gymnasium) compared to previous years.

New asylum centre to open in South Jutland

A new asylum facility is to be opened in Augustenborg, located in Sønderborg municipality close to the German border. The centre will be able to accommodate 370 Ukrainian asylum seekers, broadcaster DR writes.

A former psychiatric hospital is to be converted into the new centre, which is the fifth to be opened in the region in recent weeks.

Other new asylum facilities in South Jutland have opened in Tønder, Esbjerg, Aabenraa and Haderslev, with the Augustenborg addition bringing capacity for asylum seekers in the region to 2,320, DR writes.

58 municipalities and business organisation make plans to hire Ukrainian refugees

Representatives from 58 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities, along with the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), a major interest organisation for companies, are set to meet today to discuss new networks between businesses and local authorities.

The networks will be intended to help find jobs for Ukrainian refugees and help businesses fill vacant jobs.

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are now in Denmark with 1,500 so far granted residence permits, the first step to entering the labour market, news wire Ritzau writes.

Covid-19: 2,266 new cases on Monday

Official data shows that 2,266 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Monday.

The positive cases were found among 13,462 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 17 percent. Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,064 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March, though it is 43 more than the previous day’s number. Inpatient numbers can be higher on Mondays due to fewer patients being discharged over the weekend.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

18 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

