VESTAS

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas pulls out of Russia

Following a slew of Western companies, Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said Tuesday it would withdraw from Russia, where it has two factories, over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 6 April 2022 11:16 CEST
Vestas HQ in Aarhus
Vestas HQ in Aarhus. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The move was announced as the company held its annual general meeting.

“In light of the invasion, Vestas stopped new commercial activity in Russia in early March. After this decision, Vestas began reviewing different scenarios,” the company said in a statement sent to AFP.

Vestas added that the company condemned the invasion and “the atrocities reportedly committed by the Russian army”.

“Following this review and how the situation has evolved, we have taken the decision to withdraw from Russia,” it added.

According to the company, Vestas has installed wind power capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) in Russia, compared to the 151 GW installed in 86 markets globally.

Vestas has two factories in Russia, which have mainly supplied wind projects in the country.

“The withdrawal aims to ensure the safety and livelihood of our employees in Russia as well as safeguard Vestas’ interests through an orderly transfer of our business in compliance with international and local law, which entails certain activities may continue during a transition period,” the company said.

RUSSIA

Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats accused of spying

Denmark said on Tuesday it is expelling 15 Russian "intelligence officers" registered as diplomats in the country following similar moves by a number of EU countries, including Germany and France.

Published: 5 April 2022 13:41 CEST
The Russian citizens concerned will have 14 days to leave the country, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We have established that the 15 expelled intelligence officers have conducted spying on Danish soil,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told reporters after a meeting in parliament.

Denmark wished to send a “clear signal” that spying in the Nordic country was “unacceptable,” he said.

Russia’s ambassador to Denmark was informed of the decision early Tuesday, where the government also expressed a “strong condemnation of Russia’s brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha”.

“Deliberate attacks against civilians are a war crime,” it said.

At the same time, Copenhagen insisted on maintaining diplomatic relations with Moscow.

“Denmark does not wish to break diplomatic relations to Moscow. The Russian ambassador and the rest of the embassy in Copenhagen are therefore not included in the expulsion,” Kofod said. 

Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets in the town of Bucha north-west of Kyiv, some with their hands bound behind them, following the Russian withdrawal have drawn international condemnation of Russia, and the EU is considering additional sanctions. 

Moscow has denied responsibility, suggesting the images are fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area.

But newly released satellite photographs taken by Maxar Technologies in mid-March, before the Russian withdrawal, showed what appeared to be bodies in some of the same places they were later found by Ukrainian troops and seen by journalists. 

On Monday,  France expelled 35 Russian diplomats, and Germany announced it had expelled a “significant number” of Russian envoys.

