TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 5 April 2022 09:50 CEST
A file photo of a young person studying carpentry in Denmark. Fewer people are completing vocational studies than 10 years ago. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

Fewer young people complete vocational education 

Vocational education programmes (erhvervsuddannelser) in Denmark are seeing fewer young students complete their courses, according to Statistics Denmark.

In 2021, 23.1 percent of all people aged 25 who had complete an education programme had done so via a vocational programme.

That represents a significant drop over the last decade. The proportion in 2011 was 38.3 percent.

Conversely, more people are completing upper secondary school (gymnasium) compared to previous years.

New asylum centre to open in South Jutland

A new asylum facility is to be opened in Augustenborg, located in Sønderborg municipality close to the German border. The centre will be able to accommodate 370 Ukrainian asylum seekers, broadcaster DR writes.

A former psychiatric hospital is to be converted into the new centre, which is the fifth to be opened in the region in recent weeks.

Other new asylum facilities in South Jutland have opened in Tønder, Esbjerg, Aabenraa and Haderslev, with the Augustenborg addition bringing capacity for asylum seekers in the region to 2,320, DR writes.

58 municipalities and business organisation make plans to hire Ukrainian refugees

Representatives from 58 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities, along with the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), a major interest organisation for companies, are set to meet today to discuss new networks between businesses and local authorities.

The networks will be intended to help find jobs for Ukrainian refugees and help businesses fill vacant jobs.

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are now in Denmark with 1,500 so far granted residence permits, the first step to entering the labour market, news wire Ritzau writes.

READ ALSO:

Covid-19: 2,266 new cases on Monday

Official data shows that 2,080 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Monday.

The positive cases were found among 13,462 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 17 percent. Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,064 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March, though it is 43 more than the previous day’s number. Inpatient numbers can be higher on Mondays due to fewer patients being discharged over the weekend.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

18 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 4 April 2022 10:39 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Danish energy company refuses to pay for gas in rubles 

Energy company Ørsted has stated it will not pay for deliveries of Russian gas in rubles.

The Russian state-owned company Gazprom requested Ørsted start paying for gas supplied by the former company in the Russian currency, but the Danish firm said in a statement on Friday that it will not meet that demand.

Russian president Vladimir Putin was last week reported to have decreed all the country’s gas exports now be paid for in rubles, in an effort to stabilise the sanctions-hit currency.

“We are in close dialogue with other energy companies and authorities over a joint response to Gazprom Export,” Ørsted said in the statement.

The EU Commission last week said that 97 percent of European gas contract with Russia state payments are to be made in euros or dollars.

READ ALSO: Danish energy company says it will cut ties with Gazprom in 2030

Record number in Denmark receive influenza jab

1.7 million people in Denmark received the flu jab this winter, almost a third of the population.

The number is the highest ever for influenza vaccinations in a single season in Denmark, according to the general practitioners’ association, Praktiserende Lægers Organisation (PLO).

It is also 800,000 more than were vaccination against influenza in 2019-2020.

Most people who received the jab, 1.4 million, are in risk groups for influenza. These include persons over 65 years old, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.

Weather: Rain across Denmark on Monday

After a sunny month of March, April has begun on a wetter note and that is set to continue today. The entire country will see rain with around 10-17 millimetres forecast to fall.

Movement of the rainclouds towards the east could see parts of Jutland brighten up this afternoon.

Temperatures will be 4-7 degrees Celsius in most of the country, with a moderate southwesterly wind that could reach to up to storm strength in some coastal areas.

Covid-19: 2,080 new cases on Sunday

Official data shows that 2,080 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Sunday.

The positive cases were found among 12,508 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 17 percent. Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,021 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

19 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

