Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats accused of spying

Denmark said on Tuesday it is expelling 15 Russian "intelligence officers" registered as diplomats in the country following similar moves by a number of EU countries, including Germany and France.

Published: 5 April 2022 13:41 CEST
The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen photographed on February 22nd 2022. Denmark said on Tuesday it is expelling 15 Russian "intelligence officers" registered as diplomats. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The Russian citizens concerned will have 14 days to leave the country, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We have established that the 15 expelled intelligence officers have conducted spying on Danish soil,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told reporters after a meeting in parliament.

Denmark wished to send a “clear signal” that spying in the Nordic country was “unacceptable,” he said.

Russia’s ambassador to Denmark was informed of the decision early Tuesday, where the government also expressed a “strong condemnation of Russia’s brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha”.

“Deliberate attacks against civilians are a war crime,” it said.

At the same time, Copenhagen insisted on maintaining diplomatic relations with Moscow.

“Denmark does not wish to break diplomatic relations to Moscow. The Russian ambassador and the rest of the embassy in Copenhagen are therefore not included in the expulsion,” Kofod said. 

Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets in the town of Bucha north-west of Kyiv, some with their hands bound behind them, following the Russian withdrawal have drawn international condemnation of Russia, and the EU is considering additional sanctions. 

Moscow has denied responsibility, suggesting the images are fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area.

But newly released satellite photographs taken by Maxar Technologies in mid-March, before the Russian withdrawal, showed what appeared to be bodies in some of the same places they were later found by Ukrainian troops and seen by journalists. 

On Monday,  France expelled 35 Russian diplomats, and Germany announced it had expelled a “significant number” of Russian envoys.

Denmark to ban trade in kroner with Russia to prevent sanctions loophole

Denmark is to pass a law banning the trade of cash and securities in kroner to Russia and Belarus, the Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs said on Tuesday.

Published: 29 March 2022 14:36 CEST
Under economic sanctions put in place following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a ban on selling cash and tradeable financial assets in euros to Russia and Belarus has been put in place by the EU.

Copenhagen will now act to pass an emergency bill preventing similar transactions using the Danish krone, the business ministry confirmed in a statement.

The fixed exchange rate policy with the euro means that the krone can be used as a shadow currency for the euro, meaning it can be used to circumvent sanctions placed on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“The hard economic sanctions are a strong weapon against Putin and we support the hardest possible sanctions in Denmark,” business minister Simon Kollerup said in the statement.

“We can see that Russia’s economy has been hit hard and the Russian currency has dropped in value with the effect that rich Russians are looking out for other places to move their fortunes,” he said.

“We have already closed the door to the EU and the euro, and with this bill we ensure that Denmark will not become a loophole,” he said.

The government has requested expedited processing through parliament of the bill, which would apply equivalent restrictions on trade with the krone to those already in place with the euro.

The bill will be tabled on Tuesday, the ministry said.

