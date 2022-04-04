For members
Danish word of the day: Myrepatter
If you want to describe the sensation of a tingle down your spine or are feeling unseasonably cold, you'll be needing today's word of the day.
Published: 4 April 2022 16:52 CEST
Danish word of the day: Ø
The Danish language might be known for its lengthy compound words, but today we take a look at a word just one letter long.
Published: 1 April 2022 17:10 CEST
