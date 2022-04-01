Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Denmark to send 800 NATO troops to Latvia



Denmark will send 800 troops to Latvia in May in response to a request from NATO, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said yesterday.

Copenhagen had placed the battalion on alert after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid rising tensions between the West and Moscow.

Denmark has already sent land and air reinforcements to the Baltic states and Poland.

On Tuesday, the government said it was ready to send 800 soldiers to the Baltics if NATO requested them.

Greenpeace blocks Russian oil delivery off Denmark

A dozen Greenpeace activists in kayaks and swimming in the water blocked the transfer of Russian oil between two tankers off Denmark’s coast on Thursday, the environmental organisation said.

Greenpeace organised the action to call for a ban on the import of fossil fuels from Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, news wire AFP reports.

Eleven activists rode kayaks or swam in the icy waters off of Frederikshavn, some of them carrying signs calling on governments to “stop fuelling the war”, according to the report.

Legoland opens a day early for Ukrainian and Danish children

The Legoland theme park in Billund is to open one day ahead of its scheduled summer season today to give special access to children from Ukraine who are in Denmark after fleeing the war.

Socially vulnerable children from Denmark are also invited to Legoland today, continuing the park’s regular tradition of inviting people from underprivileged conditions as special guests on the day before the official reopening.

The intention of the day is to give the children and their families “a day where they don’t have to think about the problems and challenges that usually fill their everyday lives”, Legoland said.

Covid-19: 3,931 new cases on Thursday

Official data shows that 3,931 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Thursday.

An earlier error recording PCR test numbers means the total number of tests registered in yesterday’s update was not accurate due to an adjustment of the overall total. Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,162 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is declining having reached over 1,500 around one month ago. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

24 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.