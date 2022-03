Parties to speak to press about heating bill cash help

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities will today give a so-called ‘doorstep’ briefing to press along with the political parties that signed the recent deal for cash payouts to homes hit by high heating bills resulting from energy price increases.

A majority in parliament on February 11th voted to give a one-off sum of 3,750 kroner to 320,000 eligible Danish households. The money is not expected to be paid out until later this year.

Mette Frederiksen has subsequently stated that the deal was not sufficient to address the energy price problem for Danish homes.

Denmark willing to send 800 NATO troops to Baltic states

The government said yesterday it was making a battalion of 800 troops available to NATO in Baltic countries to counter any Russian threat there following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark has already deployed some 200 military personnel and fighter jets to Estonia and Lithuania, and sent a frigate to the east of the Baltic Sea.

“We are already significantly present on the ground, but we are ready to do more,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference.

The battalion is on standby, but NATO must make an official request for the soldiers to be sent, the prime minister added.

Demolition of iconic Copenhagen building cancelled

Palads, a former theatre and cinema in central Copenhagen distinctive for its pastel-coloured paint job, has been spared from demolition by the city municipality.

The city council’s infrastructure section decided five years ago to tear down the 104-year-old building to make way for extensions to Vesterport rail station.

Those plans have now been thrown out and the building’s owner, Nordisk Film, is now applying for a permit to modernise the cinema, newspaper Berlingske reports.



Eriksen scores on return to Copenhagen stadium

Men’s national team midfielder Christian Eriksen last night scored on his return to Parken stadium in Copenhagen, where he suffered a cardiac arrest last year.

Eriksen, wearing the captain’s armband, struck in the 57th minute to round off Denmark’s 3-0 friendly win against Serbia in the stadium where he collapsed and nearly died in a European championship match against Finland last June.

“To come back to Parken and score a goal with the welcome I received, and still receive, is something that gives you goosebumps. It makes me incredibly happy,” Eriksen told Danish television at the end of the match.