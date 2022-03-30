Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in April 2022?

A new data logging law, restriction-free travel and the return of summer tyres are among things that change in Denmark next month.

Published: 30 March 2022 12:13 CEST
A Danish summerhouse
The summerhouse is a popular destination for Danes during the Easter holidays. File photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix

Covid-19 travel rules now completely gone 

The last of Denmark’s Covid-19 related restrictions on travel were revoked in late March, meaning that April will be the first month in which you can enter Denmark as a tourist, visitor or returning resident without any need for a Covid test or documentation of vaccination status.

This applies regardless of where in the world you are arriving from.

There are also no domestic Covid restrictions in Denmark, with these having been largely ended in February.

Authorities can reinstate travel restrictions at short notice in response to the emergence of new variants of concern.

New data logging law in force

A new law giving authorities greater reach in logging data from private individuals will be effective as of March 30th, under a law passed in parliament by the government and conservative parties on March 3rd.

The new logging rules “give the option of general and undifferentiated logging of data if there is a serious threat to national security which is genuine and actual or predicted,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement as it confirmed the new rules were effective on March 30th.

According to the ministry, an assessment based on intelligence service reports has found that these conditions are currently met.

As a result, the law means that telecommunications companies are obliged to log “general and undifferentiated” data from users, rather than to conduct targeted logging of persons suspected of serious crime. They are also required to register customers with authorities, including users of prepaid services.

End of tax deductions for home improvements

A tax deduction for home improvements, the “håndværkerfradrag”, will be scrapped from April 1st under the terms of the 2022 budget. Other tax deductions that can be applied for home services, including cleaning and childcare, are retained.

This article outlines the change in more detail.

Remember to switch to summer tyres

Alternating between winter and summer tyres is not a legal requirement in Denmark, but is broadly recommended, including by FDM, the Danish membership organisation for motorists.

Neighbouring SwedenNorway and Germany – where many Danish residents head on skiing and other holidays during the colder months – all have rules requiring winter tyres, meanwhile, meaning the practice is common in Denmark, not least for those who may need to take their cars over the border.

Most people switch back to summer tyres at Easter, which this year falls on April 17th, with the ‘Easter holidays’ being the week leading up to this (plus Easter Monday on the 18th.)

Public holidays

Speaking of Easter, April sees the first of a gamut of public holidays which people in Denmark can enjoy during the spring.

The Easter break brings three public holidays which fall on weekdays: Maundy Thursday (April 14th), Good Friday (April 15th) and Easter Monday (April 18th).

There are also two weekdays off in May and one in June.

Deadline for businesses to repay coronavirus relief loans

Businesses have until April 1st to repay money loaned from the state during the coronavirus crisis.

Around 61,000 loans to companies paid out during the pandemic, totalling just under 22.5 billion kroner, will be due on that date, according to numbers released by the tax ministry in September.

An instalment option allows companies to place their loans with tax authorities and pay them in instalments up to April 1st, 2024.

For members

WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in March 2022?

Covid-19 testing capacity will continue to be reduced and the release of preliminary tax information are among the changes which will affect life in Denmark in March.

Published: 28 February 2022 16:25 CET
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in March 2022?

Covid-19 testing capacity to be reduced

All of Denmark’s rapid antigen Covid-19 test centres are to close by March 6th. The test centres, which have been phased out throughout February with more emphasis placed on home testing, will be decommissioned completely in the first week of March.

The capacity for PCR tests is also to be scaled down, the Danish Critical Supply Agency (Styrelsen for Forsyningssikkerhed) said on February 28th.

The decision to reduce PCR testing capacity was made in response to a reduction in demand after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted at the beginning of February. Fewer tests are being conducted daily than they were one month ago.

PCR test capacity will be reduced from 200,000 tests to 140,000 tests per day nationally, the agency said.

All restrictions on travel from EU and Schengen zone lifted

Travel to Denmark from any part of the EU and Schengen aone will no longer be subject to any restrictions from March 1st. That means no restrictions on any travellers from the EU, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status.

Under outgoing restrictions, unvaccinated travellers were required to take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival in Denmark.

That no longer applies to people from the EU or Schengen area as of March 1st, though it will still apply to people travelling from outside those regions (unless vaccinated with an approved vaccine).

Russian aircraft banned from Danish airspace

Denmark has closed its airspace off to Russian aircraft in response to the latter country’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, in a decision confirmed by Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on February 27th.

For Danes and residents of Denmark, that could cause difficulties travelling to and from Russia, given that Russia on February 28th reciprocated European countries’ flight bans by blocking aircraft from 36 countries, including Denmark, from entering its airspace.

The bans make travelling between the two countries by air impossible without rerouting through a third country which is unaffected by the decisions.

Preliminary tax returns published

The release of the årsopgørelse (annual tax return, calculated and displayed on the SKAT website at the beginning of March) is possibly the most important event on the Danish tax calendar.

Accessing the annual tax return is possible from March. Within a set deadline which falls at the beginning of May, taxpayers can edit their tax information, such as by changing income or tax exemption information.

Around three out of four taxpayers in Denmark get refunds after the yearly annual return although others have to pay money back to the tax authority, however.

Prior to the publication of the annual return, you can check how much tax you’ve paid or are due to pay during the course of the year and edit your income and deductions details on the preliminary version of the return, the forskudsopgørelse. 

Switch to summertime means light evenings are back

The change to GMT+2 or summertime on Sunday, March 27th means an end to dark evenings for another season. Clocks go forward by one hour at 3am on the 27th, meaning one hour less of sleep that weekend to offset the change.

Politicians in Denmark and the EU have in recent years discussed scrapping the twice-yearly changing of the clocks for daylight saving, but it continues for the time being at least.

