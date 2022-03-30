For members
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in April 2022?
A new data logging law, restriction-free travel and the return of summer tyres are among things that change in Denmark next month.
Published: 30 March 2022 12:13 CEST
The summerhouse is a popular destination for Danes during the Easter holidays. File photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in March 2022?
Covid-19 testing capacity will continue to be reduced and the release of preliminary tax information are among the changes which will affect life in Denmark in March.
Published: 28 February 2022 16:25 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments