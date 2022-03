Ukrainian president to speak to Danish parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address the Danish parliament via a direct video connection at 12:30pm today.

Zelensky is expected to give an orientation on the situation in Ukraine and thank the Danish people for the support that has been shown for his country.

The speech can be watched live on national broadcaster DR, including on dr.dk.

Covid-19 travel restrictions now entirely removed

There are no longer any Covid-19 related travel restrictions of any kind on entry to Denmark after the last remaining rules were lifted at midnight on Monday, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement yesterday evening.

Although the majority of Denmark’s travel restrictions ended in February, there were a few holdovers, primarily affecting unvaccinated persons with no previous infection history travelling from some non-EU countries.

People in such groups were required to take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival in Denmark, but this is no longer the case with that condition now also scrapped.

Briefing on Danish sanctions and monetary policy

The Finance Ministry and the Danish central bank, Nationalbanken, will today give a briefing on the sanctions against Russia following Moscow’s invasion on Ukraine, and the implications of these for Danish monetary policy.

The government is also expected to present an emergency bill at the briefing.

We’ll report any key announcements as they come in.

Covid-19: 3,372 new cases on Monday

Official data shows that 3,372 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Monday, a very similar figure to Sunday’s 3,359. 17,048 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of just under 20 percent. Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,213 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. That is 31 more than on Sunday, although fewer weekend discharges often result in a higher number on Mondays. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

26 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.