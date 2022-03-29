Denmark scraps last remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement on Monday evening that it was lifting the remaining rules, after most travel restrictions were lifted last month.

Although the majority of Denmark’s travel restrictions ended in February, there were a few holdovers, primarily affecting unvaccinated persons with no previous infection history travelling from non-EU or Schengen area countries.

People in such groups were required to take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival in Denmark, but this is no longer the case with that condition now also scrapped.

The end of this rule means there are no longer any Covid-19 restrictions related to travel to Denmark.

“The situation both at home and abroad will still be monitored closely, including in relation to new, concerning variants,” the ministry said in the statement.

Danish authorities still have the option of applying travel restrictions at short notice should the international situation with the virus change, including with regard to future variants, it also stated.

“As a part of this contingency, the so-called ‘handbrake’ can be activated if concerning variants emerge. The handbrake is not activated for any countries at this time,” it said.