Denmark scraps last remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions

There are no longer any Covid-19-related restrictions of any kind on travel to Denmark after the last remaining rules were lifted at midnight on Monday.

Published: 29 March 2022 12:21 CEST
Passengers at Copenhagen Airport
Passengers at Copenhagen Airport in February 2022. Denmark has now lifted all Covid-19 related travel restrictions. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement on Monday evening that it was lifting the remaining rules, after most travel restrictions were lifted last month.

Although the majority of Denmark’s travel restrictions ended in February, there were a few holdovers, primarily affecting unvaccinated persons with no previous infection history travelling from non-EU or Schengen area countries.

People in such groups were required to take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival in Denmark, but this is no longer the case with that condition now also scrapped.

The end of this rule means there are no longer any Covid-19 restrictions related to travel to Denmark.

“The situation both at home and abroad will still be monitored closely, including in relation to new, concerning variants,” the ministry said in the statement.

Danish authorities still have the option of applying travel restrictions at short notice should the international situation with the virus change, including with regard to future variants, it also stated.

“As a part of this contingency, the so-called ‘handbrake’ can be activated if concerning variants emerge. The handbrake is not activated for any countries at this time,” it said.

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

