Hundreds evacuated after major fire in Copenhagen suburb

A large fire in Vanløse near Copenhagen spread through 16 apartment entrances and resulted in hundreds of evacuations of residents who must now be rehoused, broadcaster DR and other Danish media report.

Emergency services battled with the flames throughout the weekend after it began in an apartment building on Friday. Police have this morning reopened the main road, Godthåbsvej, close to the location of the fire, which had to be closed off while the buildings were ablaze.

Buildings affected by the fire are expected to be torn down due to structural damage.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Denmark misses out at Oscars

Danish film left last night’s Oscars ceremony empty handed despite an impressive five nominations.

Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary ‘Flee’ was nominated in the Best Documentary, Best Animated Film and Best International Film categories.

The short film and photography categories also included Danish nominations for the films ‘On My Mind’ and ‘Nightmare Alley’ respectively.

Weather: Cloudy start following by gradual clearing of skies

The new week begins with cloudy skies in most areas of the country. The clouds are expected to gradually dissipate throughout the day, beginning in the northeast.

South Jutland will not see clear skies until after dark, however – even though sunset is now well into the evening following Sunday’s shift to Summer Time.

Temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius when the sun breaks through.

Covid-19: 3,359 new cases on Sunday

Official data shows that 3,359 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday. 16,970 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of just under 20 percent.

1,182 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark, continuing an ongoing tail-off in the number of people at hospitals who have a positive Covid test. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

25 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 6 are receiving ventilator treatment.