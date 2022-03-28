Denmark creates jobs website for Ukraine refugees

The website, jobguideUkraine.dk, is available in both Ukrainian and English, with a section for employers in Danish.

The platform “gives Ukrainian refugees an overall guide to their job search in Denmark,” the ministry said in a statement.

Employers can meanwhile find out where to place job notices for applications from Ukrainians.

The website will be updated on an ongoing basis to include elements including links to jobs website and guidelines. It also helps Ukrainians to put together a CV for use in Denmark and has information on Danish labour and wage regulations.

“It’s very good that we have quickly gathered the most important information so that we can ease the way into work for Ukrainian refugees,” Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a ministry statement.

Lizette Risgaard, head of the national trade union organisation FH (Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation), said the website gave a “short introduction to the Danish labour market”.

Ukrainian workers must work under “the terms of collective bargaining agreements,” Risgaard said, referring to the Danish labour model.

Many Ukrainian nationals have already applied for residence in Denmark under a new law passed earlier in March.

At least 309 persons have already been granted residence permits in Denmark under the law, according to reports on Friday.

The law eases the process for Ukrainians compared to the normal asylum system, and is designed to enable them to start work and school as soon as possible after coming to Denmark.

Up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees could eventually arrive in Denmark as a result of the Russian invasion of their country, Copenhagen said last week.

The new website was created by the employment ministry in partnership with trade unions, employer organisations, the national organisation for municipalities, KL, and the regional health authorities.

