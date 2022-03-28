Read news from:
Denmark creates jobs website for Ukraine refugees

The Danish Ministry of Employment on Monday announced a new website which it says is designed to help refugees from Ukraine find a way on to the labour market.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:09 CEST
Danish employment minister Peter Hummelgaard
Danish employment minister Peter Hummelgaard at a briefing on March 25th. Denmark has launched a jobs website for Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The website, jobguideUkraine.dk, is available in both Ukrainian and English, with a section for employers in Danish.

The platform “gives Ukrainian refugees an overall guide to their job search in Denmark,” the ministry said in a statement.

Employers can meanwhile find out where to place job notices for applications from Ukrainians.

The website will be updated on an ongoing basis to include elements including links to jobs website and guidelines. It also helps Ukrainians to put together a CV for use in Denmark and has information on Danish labour and wage regulations.

“It’s very good that we have quickly gathered the most important information so that we can ease the way into work for Ukrainian refugees,” Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a ministry statement.

Lizette Risgaard, head of the national trade union organisation FH (Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation), said the website gave a “short introduction to the Danish labour market”.

Ukrainian workers must work under “the terms of collective bargaining agreements,” Risgaard said, referring to the Danish labour model.

Many Ukrainian nationals have already applied for residence in Denmark under a new law passed earlier in March.

At least 309 persons have already been granted residence permits in Denmark under the law, according to reports on Friday.

The law eases the process for Ukrainians compared to the normal asylum system, and is designed to enable them to start work and school as soon as possible after coming to Denmark.

Up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees could eventually arrive in Denmark as a result of the Russian invasion of their country, Copenhagen said last week.

The new website was created by the employment ministry in partnership with trade unions, employer organisations, the national organisation for municipalities, KL, and the regional health authorities.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Ukrainians can apply for residence and work permits in Denmark

Denmark prepares to receive over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

Denmark’s government on Friday said it was preparing to receive over 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, five times more than an earlier estimate.

Published: 25 March 2022 17:45 CET
Several billion kroner more than has currently been set aside to cover costs may therefore be spent assisting persons displaced from Ukraine by the Russian invasion, the government said.

Around 24,000 people have already applied for residency in Denmark under the recent special law for Ukrainian refugees, with 2,000 applying for asylum, Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said at a briefing on Friday.

“On this basis the Danish authorities and Danish government are preparing for over 100,000 to come to Denmark,” Tesfaye said.

“I’d like to stress that this doesn’t mean that 100,000 Ukrainians are guaranteed to live in Denmark in a few months. Nobody knows how many will end up coming here,” he said.

Over two billion kroner have currently been set aside to cover 20,000 Ukrainian refugees. The majority of that money has been diverted from Denmark’s foreign development aid budget.

“The financial discussions are not over. We would just very much like the very difficult economic prioritisations to be seen as a whole. All European countries have been given an extra bill after Putin’s assault on Ukraine,” Tesfaye said.

The use of the foreign aid development budget to pay for taking in refugees domestically has been possible as standard practice since 1992, the government said.

Over 3.5 million people are reported to have fled from Ukraine since Moscow’s invasion in late February. Most travelled to neighbouring countries, with Poland receiving the highest number.

Should 100,000 Ukrainians eventually come to Denmark, the number of refugees the Nordic country takes in from the conflict will far outstrip that from both the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s and the 2015 refugee crisis.

Around 18,000 people from the former Yugoslavia came to Denmark as a result of the wars in the Balkans region, while 30,000 Syrian refugees including reunified family members came to Denmark following the 2015 crisis.

“This would be by far the highest number of displaced people to come to Denmark since World War II. Completely without comparison to anything we’ve seen since,” Tesfaye said.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Why is Denmark treating Ukrainian refugees differently to those from Syria?

