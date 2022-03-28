Danish supermarkets raise prices of thousands of products

Data from online price website Beepr shows that the Føtex and Bilka chains, both owned by parent company Salling, raised their prices on Monday morning.

Increased prices at supermarkets have been expected in Denmark due to the filtering down of higher energy prices to consumers.

Beepr’s director Jon Henriksen told news wire Ritzau that significant price changes at the two supermarket chains could be observed on Monday.

“A 5:45 this morning they began to put prices up in Føtex, and Bilka followed shortly afterwards,” Henriksen said.

“This is a case of 7,500 products at Føtex and 8,500 at Bilka which for both chains is around half of their online product range,” he said.

Prices were generally put up by between two and five percent, he said.

Although increases of that size are not unusual, the scale at which they have been applied is notable, he said.

“Similarly large price increases have happened in the last 3-4 months, but they have been more unremarkable,” Henriksen said.

“Coop have also put 5,000 products up in price during the last four months. They just haven’t put any prices up today,” he said.

Salling gave notice on Friday last week that its prices were set to go up.

The company also owns a third major Danish supermarket chain, Netto. Prices did not go up at Netto on Monday according to Beepr.

