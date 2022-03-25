Read news from:
UKRAINE

Denmark prepares to receive over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

Denmark’s government on Friday said it was preparing to receive over 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, five times more than an earlier estimate.

Published: 25 March 2022 17:45 CET
Danish immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye
Danish immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye said at a March 25th press briefing that the country could receive over 100,000 refugees from Ukraine. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Several billion kroner more than has currently been set aside to cover costs may therefore be spent assisting persons displaced from Ukraine by the Russian invasion, the government said.

Around 24,000 people have already applied for residency in Denmark under the recent special law for Ukrainian refugees, with 2,000 applying for asylum, Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said at a briefing on Friday.

“On this basis the Danish authorities and Danish government are preparing for over 100,000 to come to Denmark,” Tesfaye said.

“I’d like to stress that this doesn’t mean that 100,000 Ukrainians are guaranteed to live in Denmark in a few months. Nobody knows how many will end up coming here,” he said.

Over two billion kroner have currently been set aside to cover 20,000 Ukrainian refugees. The majority of that money has been diverted from Denmark’s foreign development aid budget.

“The financial discussions are not over. We would just very much like the very difficult economic prioritisations to be seen as a whole. All European countries have been given an extra bill after Putin’s assault on Ukraine,” Tesfaye said.

The use of the foreign aid development budget to pay for taking in refugees domestically has been possible as standard practice since 1992, the government said.

Over 3.5 million people are reported to have fled from Ukraine since Moscow’s invasion in late February. Most travelled to neighbouring countries, with Poland receiving the highest number.

Should 100,000 Ukrainians eventually come to Denmark, the number of refugees the Nordic country takes in from the conflict will far outstrip that from both the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s and the 2015 refugee crisis.

Around 18,000 people from the former Yugoslavia came to Denmark as a result of the wars in the Balkans region, while 30,000 Syrian refugees including reunified family members came to Denmark following the 2015 crisis.

“This would be by far the highest number of displaced people to come to Denmark since World War II. Completely without comparison to anything we’ve seen since,” Tesfaye said.

UKRAINE

ANALYSIS: Why is Denmark treating Ukrainian refugees differently to those from Syria?

Denmark has passed a new law to help refugees from Ukraine apply for residence and work permits in an effort to help them settle in the country. But why are refugees from Syria and other countries still subject to the harsh asylum policies of successive governments?

Published: 25 March 2022 15:38 CET
A difference can be observed between the response of the Danish government to people displaced from Ukraine by the Russian invasion and the stance successive governments and immigration ministers have taken towards refugees from Syria and other war-torn countries during the last decade.

The Danish parliament last week passed a new, expedited law to simplify the process for residence applications for Ukrainian refugees, with the stated aim of helping them into jobs and schools in Denmark as soon as possible.

This came just a few months after the immigration minister, Mattias Tesfaye, was berated at the EU parliament by all but the most right wing MEPs for the Danish government’s insistence that it was safe enough in Damascus to send some Syrian refugees back there. This has led to the withdrawal of asylum status from many Syrians in Denmark, condemning them to stays in the country’s infamous departure or expulsion centres.

Shortly after the Russian invasion, the government also confirmed that the controversial ‘jewellery law’, passed in 2016 that allows valuables to be confiscated from refugees claiming asylum in Denmark – would not be applied to Ukrainians.

However the law has rarely – or perhaps even never – been applied to refugees from any country in practice.

Critics have argued the difference in treatment is at best discriminatory and at worst racist.

Sikandar Siddique, leader of the Independent Green party, called the government’s position “completely open racism” in a March 17th tweet.

“The government is saying good things about how families and children should be treated and all the while I can see the Syrian and Afghan families – caged in at the (asylum) centre,” he also wrote.

‘It’s our back garden’

The Danish government has maintained that Ukraine’s geographical and cultural proximity to Denmark makes it a nærområde (this word literally means “near-area” but can be translated as “regional”) country with respect to Denmark, unlike Syria.

“Ukraine is our region. It’s part of Europe. It’s in our back garden, if you like,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on broadcaster DR’s Aftenshowet programme on March 3rd.

Asked whether she recognised a difference in the treatment of refugees between 2015 and 2022, Frederiksen replied “yes, it is (different), because Ukraine is our region”.

According to DR’s calculations, the distance from Denmark’s border with Germany to the Ukraine-Poland border is 1,270 kilometres, and to the Syria-Turkey border 3,760 kilometres.

The furthest part of Ukraine from the EU is around 1,400 kilometres away (from Romania), while the furthest part of Syria from the EU is 700 kilometres (from Cyprus).

The government’s spokesperson for immigration, Rasmus Stoklund, has also cited the proximity justification for the contrasting positions taken towards Syrians and Ukrainians.

In comments to DR, Stoklund argued that Ukrainians had fled directly to Denmark, while Syrians are likely to have come following stays in refugee camps in countries closer to Syria.

He also said that Ukrainians should not have to flee to the countries which border Ukraine.

“There are certainly also many Ukrainians who do (flee to countries closer than Denmark). But we should also take some responsibility for those who need another place to be,” he said, while also recognising that there is not a clear-cut definition of a nærområde (near-area).

The lack of a formal definition for the term has also been officially confirmed by Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye, in response to a parliamentary question.

The jewellery law is “not relevant in relation to Ukrainians. They are coming directly from bombs falling on their homes. There is therefore no need to think in terms of jewellery law for this group,” Stoklund meanwhile said.

The Social Democrat spokesman controversially defended the policy of sending Syrians back to Damascus by telling newspaper Politiken in April 2021 that “there’s a risk a bomb could fall on your house (in Syria), but that doesn’t mean there’s anything personal between you and the regime”, and that it was therefore reasonable to return people who cannot document individual persecution.

Pia Olsen Dyhr, leader of the Socialist People’s Party (SF), a close political ally of the government, told broadcaster TV2 on Wednesday that she believed Denmark had a greater obligation to help Ukrainian refugees than Syrians.

Dyhr also referred to the regional argument for this position.

“Syria is 3,000 kilometres away and Kyiv is 2,000 kilometres away. But the difference is that Ukraine is part of Europe. There’s only one country between us and Ukraine, and that’s Poland,” Dyhr said to TV2 — inaccurately, given one must travel through Germany to get from Denmark to Poland.

“I completely disagree [that it’s easier for Denmark to accept Christian refugees than Muslims, ed.]. In relation to the refugee question I don’t think we should sort (people) based on colour or religion. What matters is whether it’s a close region or further away in relation to the responsibility you have,” she said.

Fines for giving lifts in 2015, free rail tickets in 2022

In an interview with newspaper Jyllands-Posten in early March, University of Southern Denmark historian Rasmus Glenthøj said that it makes a difference when a society finds it easier to relate to others.

“They are Europeans like us, and they are Christians, and because they have expressed a wish to be part of our community in Nato and the EU. When Russia attacks Ukraine, we perceive it as an attack on Western values and ideology,” Glenthøj said.

“You can talk about our region. It’s a war in Europe, which is crucial. If it was refugees from the Middle East, many would say we should not take them in,” he said, noting that the response of being personally and nationally open to Ukrainians was seen all across Europe, and not just in Denmark.

Anne Lise Marstrand-Jørgensen, one of the founders of the ‘Venligboere’ movement which emerged in Danish civil society amongst those who wished to help Syrian refugees in 2015, told Jyllands-Posten that the contrasting response to Ukraine showed that “we see people differently”.

“There was also a lot of helpfulness in 2015, but there was also an extreme prejudice towards people who came to Denmark. Because they had a different skin colour, a different culture, way of life and religion, we were generally less amenable to helping them,” she said.

Danes who gave refugees lifts across the country in 2015 were fined for doing so, Jyllands-Posten writes, contrasting this with free train tickets offered to Ukrainian refugees by national operator DSB during the current crisis.

“The way we are helping Ukrainians today is the way we should have helped in 2015. It’s shameful, the way many people reacted back then,” Marstrand-Jørgensen told the newspaper.

“In a way it’s understandable that many find it easier to identify with people that look like us. But we have a refugee convention that doesn’t differentiate between skin colour and religion. That should remind us that we should help everyone who needs help,” she also said, noting that the asylum system is in place to determine who needs protection and who doesn’t.

