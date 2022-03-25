For members
UKRAINE
ANALYSIS: Why is Denmark treating Ukrainian refugees differently to those from Syria?
Denmark has passed a new law to help refugees from Ukraine apply for residence and work permits in an effort to help them settle in the country. But why are refugees from Syria and other countries still subject to the harsh asylum policies of successive governments?
Published: 25 March 2022 15:38 CET
Ukrainian refugees at the Dokkedal asylum reception centre in Denmark on March 15ht 2022. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
