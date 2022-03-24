Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 24 March 2022 08:57 CET
Denmark is to present 10 new national parks
Denmark is to present 10 new national parks. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Homes increased in value by average of 165,000 kroner in 2021 

If you are a homeowner in Denmark, it’s likely that your asset increased in value last year.

Statistics Denmark figures show that the overall wealth tied up in Danish real estate increased by 239 billion kroner in 2021. That is an average of 165,000 per property.

Value increases vary considerably by region, however. The Greater Copenhagen area saw the biggest value increases, while they were lowest in North Jutland.

The increase in value by percentage in North Jutland was the highest in Denmark, however.

READ ALSO:

New national parks to be unveiled

Environment minister Lea Wermelin and counterparts from other political parties will today present the locations of ten new Danish national parks.

The selection of the ten new protected natural areas is part of an 888 million-kroner state investment in nature and biodiversity.

Some of the new national parks have already been revealed, with locations in Randers, Gribskov in North Zealand, Almindingen on the island of Bornholm, Stråsø in western Jutland and Tranum in the Jammerbugt region already locked in.

Christian Eriksen could make national team return against Dutch

Christian Eriksen has recovered from a bout of Covid-19 and could make his return to the Denmark team on Saturday, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match, coach Kasper Hjulmand said yesterday.

“The most likely scenario is that he starts on the bench against the Netherlands,” Hjulmand said.

“We’ll see how it pans out in Amsterdam. But he’s 100 percent available for selection at home,” with Denmark hosting Serbia on March 29th after Saturday’s away match against the Dutch.

The star playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game of the European 
Championships against Finland in Copenhagen last June.

Covid-19: 6,291 new cases on Wednesday

Offical data shows that 6,291 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday. 13,551 PCR tests were administered, continuing a gradual fall-off in the number of tests administered each day.

The test positivity rate from Wednesday’s data drop is around 46 percent.

1,297 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. That is 60 fewer than on Tuesday and over 200 fewer than a week ago. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

24 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 9 are on ventilator treatment.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 23 March 2022 08:25 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Government criticised over plans to buy 5 million Covid-19 tests

Some criticism has been levelled at the Danish state over plans to purchase 5 million Covid-19 test in April, despite the downward trend of the pandemic and end of testing recommendations in the vast majority of circumstances.

Newspaper Politiken reports that the tests are to be bought despite health authorities having a stock of 20 million on March 1st and municipalities also being well supplied.

The Central Jutland Region, which purchases tests on behalf of all five regional health authorities, is to continue with plans to give a contact to supply additional tests, according to Politiken’s report.

“This looks like a waste of tax money, time and resources,” professor of health economics Jes Søgaard of the University of Southern Denmark is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Industry organisation calls for food donations for Ukraine

The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), an interest organisation for thousands of businesses in Denmark, has asked its members to help support food supplies to war-torn Ukraine.

Food which can be transported without refrigeration and easily prepared is urgently needed, and DI has called for Danish companies’ help after being in contact with authorities in Ukraine.

Pasta, rice, tinned beans and other tinned foods, flat bread, tea, coffee and drinking water are among the foods DI has asked companies to donate.

‘Up to 70 percent’ of adults in Denmark have had Covid-19 since November 2021

Close to 7 in 10 of the adult population of Debt have had Covid-19 in the last four and a half months, the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said in a report released yesterday.

The data is taken from studies of blood from donors during the period.

The epidemic is currently declining after the many cases over the winter, with a latest estimate of the reproduction rate or R-number for the virus yesterday of 0.7. That means 10 people with the coronavirus pass it on to an average of 7 others, causing the epidemic to recede overall.

Weather: Sun in most areas on Wednesday with some fog

A layer of fog is obscuring parts of north and central Jutland this morning, with a thick fog warning in place in some areas.

The warning will be in place until 10 am, but some of the banks of mist will remain in coastal areas after this.

Once fog has clear in Jutland, there is likely to be sun and mild weather across all of Denmark, with temperatures reaching up to 10-14 degrees Celsius. It will feel chillier – around 6 degrees – while the fog persists in affected areas.

SHOW COMMENTS