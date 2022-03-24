Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Homes increased in value by average of 165,000 kroner in 2021

If you are a homeowner in Denmark, it’s likely that your asset increased in value last year.

Statistics Denmark figures show that the overall wealth tied up in Danish real estate increased by 239 billion kroner in 2021. That is an average of 165,000 per property.

Value increases vary considerably by region, however. The Greater Copenhagen area saw the biggest value increases, while they were lowest in North Jutland.

The increase in value by percentage in North Jutland was the highest in Denmark, however.

New national parks to be unveiled

Environment minister Lea Wermelin and counterparts from other political parties will today present the locations of ten new Danish national parks.

The selection of the ten new protected natural areas is part of an 888 million-kroner state investment in nature and biodiversity.

Some of the new national parks have already been revealed, with locations in Randers, Gribskov in North Zealand, Almindingen on the island of Bornholm, Stråsø in western Jutland and Tranum in the Jammerbugt region already locked in.

Christian Eriksen could make national team return against Dutch

Christian Eriksen has recovered from a bout of Covid-19 and could make his return to the Denmark team on Saturday, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match, coach Kasper Hjulmand said yesterday.

“The most likely scenario is that he starts on the bench against the Netherlands,” Hjulmand said.

“We’ll see how it pans out in Amsterdam. But he’s 100 percent available for selection at home,” with Denmark hosting Serbia on March 29th after Saturday’s away match against the Dutch.

The star playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game of the European

Championships against Finland in Copenhagen last June.

Covid-19: 6,291 new cases on Wednesday

Offical data shows that 6,291 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday. 13,551 PCR tests were administered, continuing a gradual fall-off in the number of tests administered each day.

The test positivity rate from Wednesday’s data drop is around 46 percent.

1,297 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. That is 60 fewer than on Tuesday and over 200 fewer than a week ago. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

24 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 9 are on ventilator treatment.