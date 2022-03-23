Read news from:
WORKING IN DENMARK

Why Denmark’s workforce is getting older

The number of older people on the Danish labour market has increased considerably in recent years.

Published: 23 March 2022 09:57 CET
a work desk
The number of people in older age brackets working in Denmark is increasing. Photo by Rachael Gorjestani on Unsplash

New data from Denmark’s Styrelsen for Arbejdsmarked og Rekruttering (Labour Market and Recruitment Agency) show that 25 percent of people aged 65-69 were in employment as of December 2021.

That compares with 22 percent in December 2020 and 19 percent in December 2018.

Going further back, the proportion of 65-69 year-olds working in Denmark in 2011 was just 15 percent.

Rolling increases to Denmark’s retirement age are behind the ten-year trend according to Anne-Louise Lindkvist, a senior consultant  with pensions firm Sampension.

But “there has also been movement on the labour market in recent years while more older people wish to keep working if they are able to,” Lindkvist told news wire Ritzau.

“That also contributes to Danes staying on the labour market for longer and drawing their pensions later,” she said.

December last year saw 80,899 of 323,221 people aged 65-69 in Denmark still working.

The retirement age, at which Denmark residents can draw the state folkepension, most recently went up on January 1st this year. It was made 6 months higher and is now 67.

The next change will see it rise again to 68 in 2030.

Despite the increasing rate of employment in older demographics, data shows that many seniors still find themselves overlooked for jobs due to their age.

The Ministry of Employment has previously stated that over half of over-50s have experienced rejection for a job because of their age. That is based on a ministry study conducted in 2018-21.

Parliament is currently discussing a proposed law which would prevent employers from asking the age of a job applicant.

FAMILY

Danish parliament passes new law for ‘earmarked’ parental leave

Denmark’s parliament on Thursday rubber-stamped a new law which reforms parental leave rules by guaranteeing each parent 11 weeks at home with their newborn child.

Published: 3 March 2022 16:58 CET
Danish parliament passes new law for 'earmarked' parental leave

The new law means that each parent gets 11 weeks of non-transferable parental leave after their child is born. One parent cannot transfer any of the ‘earmarked’ leave to the other, meaning if they do not use the full 11 weeks, they eventually lapse.

Although the new rules were agreed by parliamentary parties in the autumn, the final vote on the bill did not take place until Thursday. Its approval means the new rules come into force on August 2nd.

This also means Denmark meets the deadline for complying with an EU directive requiring member states earmark nine weeks of statutory parental leave for fathers.

Parents whose children are born on or after August 2nd will be covered by the new rules. For children born before that date, the old rules will apply.

“It is a very positive day for Denmark now that parental leave will be divided evenly between parents. That will benefit mums, dads and especially children,” employment minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a government statement.

New Danish rules meanwhile provide for more flexible arrangements for LGBT+ families. From January 1st 2024, families with same-sex parents will also be able to share parental leave. Single parents will be able to share leave with a close family member.

“Families come in many forms in the year 2022. That’s why I’m very pleased that we are improving the options of LGBT+ families and single parents for sharing parental leave. Laws should follow the times so everyone, regardless of family type, can make arrangements that suit their exact situation,” Hummelgaard said.

