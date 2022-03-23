Why Denmark’s workforce is getting older

New data from Denmark’s Styrelsen for Arbejdsmarked og Rekruttering (Labour Market and Recruitment Agency) show that 25 percent of people aged 65-69 were in employment as of December 2021.

That compares with 22 percent in December 2020 and 19 percent in December 2018.

Going further back, the proportion of 65-69 year-olds working in Denmark in 2011 was just 15 percent.

Rolling increases to Denmark’s retirement age are behind the ten-year trend according to Anne-Louise Lindkvist, a senior consultant with pensions firm Sampension.

But “there has also been movement on the labour market in recent years while more older people wish to keep working if they are able to,” Lindkvist told news wire Ritzau.

“That also contributes to Danes staying on the labour market for longer and drawing their pensions later,” she said.

December last year saw 80,899 of 323,221 people aged 65-69 in Denmark still working.

The retirement age, at which Denmark residents can draw the state folkepension, most recently went up on January 1st this year. It was made 6 months higher and is now 67.

The next change will see it rise again to 68 in 2030.

Despite the increasing rate of employment in older demographics, data shows that many seniors still find themselves overlooked for jobs due to their age.

The Ministry of Employment has previously stated that over half of over-50s have experienced rejection for a job because of their age. That is based on a ministry study conducted in 2018-21.

Parliament is currently discussing a proposed law which would prevent employers from asking the age of a job applicant.