UKRAINE

Ukraine’s President Zelensky to address Danish parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Danish and Swedish parliaments in the coming days, one month into the Russian invasion of his country, the two assemblies said Wednesday.

Published: 23 March 2022 16:58 CET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Ukrainian people during a broadcast speech
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian presidential press-service on March 21, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Ukrainian people during a broadcast speech. Photo: AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

Zelensky has made multiple appearances by video link before parliaments in other countries. 

The Ukrainian government leader will address the Folketing in Denmark on March 29th.

“The president will give an orientation on the situation in Ukraine and thank the Danish people for the support that has been shown for his country,” the Danish parliament said in a statement.

“Since conditions in Ukraine can change at short notice, there is a level of uncertainty about the occasion. It may, as such, be necessary to change or cancel the meeting at short notice,” it added.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Denmark, Mykhailo Vydoinyk, was given a standing ovation when he visited the Danish parliament earlier this month.

Zelensky’s speech to Sweden’s Riksdag is scheduled for this Thursday at 10:55 am, the parliament said.

“I’m honoured that the president of Ukraine wants to address parliament during a raging war,” said speaker Andreas Norlen.

  
Less than a week after Russian troops invaded on February 24th, Zelensky spoke to MEPs in the European Parliament on March 1st.

Since then, he has addressed the US Congress, as well as British, Canadian and German lawmakers among others.

On Wednesday, Zelensky was to speak to the French National Assembly, and on Thursday he is due to address an extraordinary NATO summit.

Kyiv, which has received large deliveries of mainly anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons from the West, is now calling for “offensive weapons” as deterrence against the Russian army.

Denmark has sent lethal aid to Ukraine in the form of 2,700 anti-tank weapons.

Sweden has delivered 5,000 anti-tank launchers to Ukraine, breaking its doctrine of not sending weapons to countries in active conflict for the first time since 1939.

UKRAINE

Danish municipalities in search for Ukrainian translators

Municipalities in Denmark say they are in acute need of Ukrainian speakers who can act as translators and interpreters.

Published: 21 March 2022 15:04 CET
Danish municipalities in search for Ukrainian translators

Ukrainian speakers are needed to help refugees from the country to find homes, jobs and childcare in Denmark among other things, broadcaster DR reported on Monday.

Denmark last week passed a special law enabling Ukrainian refugees to apply for residence in the country under a simplified process, giving them faster access to schools, the labour market and public services.

This has resulted in a sudden jump in the need for translation services, DR reports.

“When the war [Russian invasion of Ukraine, ed.] started, we had a regular Ukrainian freelance interpreter, but no permanent employee,” Aarhus Municipality head of department Ester Fibiger told DR.

Staffing therefore must be boosted considerably, resulting in municipalities advertising positions on social media including in Facebook groups for Ukrainians in Denmark.

The Aarhus city council told DR it would prefer interpreters who are able to translate complex terminology related to processing of residence applications, but high demands also called for people whose language skills can help with housing, shopping and other practical needs.

In some cases, translation from Ukrainian to English, rather than Danish, may be sufficient to help local authorities who are responding to refugee arrivals.

“We wouldn’t do that in normal times, but right now it’s fine if we can also get interpreters who can translate from Ukrainian to English, simply to meet demand,” Fibiger said.

