Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 23 March 2022 08:25 CET
A view from the top of one of the pylons of Denmark's Great Belt Bridge
A view from the top of one of the pylons of Denmark's Great Belt Bridge, taken on March 23rd 2022. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Government criticised over plans to buy 5 million Covid-19 tests

Some criticism has been levelled at the Danish state over plans to purchase 5 million Covid-19 test in April, despite the downward trend of the pandemic and end of testing recommendations in the vast majority of circumstances.

Newspaper Politiken reports that the tests are to be bought despite health authorities having a stock of 20 million on March 1st and municipalities also being well supplied.

The Central Jutland Region, which purchases tests on behalf of all five regional health authorities, is to continue with plans to give a contact to supply additional tests, according to Politiken’s report.

“This looks like a waste of tax money, time and resources,” professor of health economics Jes Søgaard of the University of Southern Denmark is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Industry organisation calls for food donations for Ukraine

The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), an interest organisation for thousands of businesses in Denmark, has asked its members to help support food supplies to war-torn Ukraine.

Food which can be transported without refrigeration and easily prepared is urgently needed, and DI has called for Danish companies’ help after being in contact with authorities in Ukraine.

Pasta, rice, tinned beans and other tinned foods, flat bread, tea, coffee and drinking water are among the foods DI has asked companies to donate.

‘Up to 70 percent’ of adults in Denmark have had Covid-19 since November 2021

Close to 7 in 10 of the adult population of Debt have had Covid-19 in the last four and a half months, the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said in a report released yesterday.

The data is taken from studies of blood from donors during the period.

The epidemic is currently declining after the many cases over the winter, with a latest estimate of the reproduction rate or R-number for the virus yesterday of 0.7. That means 10 people with the coronavirus pass it on to an average of 7 others, causing the epidemic to recede overall.

Weather: Sun in most areas on Wednesday with some fog

A layer of fog is obscuring parts of north and central Jutland this morning, with a thick fog warning in place in some areas.

The warning will be in place until 10 am, but some of the banks of mist will remain in coastal areas after this.

Once fog has clear in Jutland, there is likely to be sun and mild weather across all of Denmark, with temperatures reaching up to 10-14 degrees Celsius. It will feel chillier – around 6 degrees – while the fog persists in affected areas.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 22 March 2022 08:23 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Danish public support dropping Russian gas 

Almost three out of four people in a Danish poll said they would support the country stopping imports of Russian gas despite extra expenses that might result.

The survey was conducted by Epinion on behalf of broadcaster DR.

In the survey, over 1,000 people in Denmark were asked whether they thought “Denmark should stop importing natural gas from Russia even though that could mean increasing prices and energy shortages”, DR writes.

73 percent answered ’yes’ to that question.

91 Ukrainians so far given residence under special law

Under a special law enacted last week, 91 people from Ukraine have so far been granted residence permits in Denmark, which gives them access to schools, the labour market and social services in the country.

The number, reported on Monday afternoon, was provided to news wire Ritzau by the Immigration Service (Udlændingestyrelsen) and only takes into account residence permits granted under the new law.

8,834 Ukrainians have so far applied for residency under the law by booking necessary appointments with the Borgerservice (Citizens’ Service) to submit biometric information, which constitutes a mandatory part of the application process.

READ ALSO:

Danish film ‘Flee’ in spotlight ahead of Oscars

An Oscar-nominated Danish documentary chronicling a gay Afghan refugee’s perilous journey to Europe is in the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony as the world witnesses another mass exodus, the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

“Flee”, an animated film which is up for three Academy Awards, tries to show that being a refugee is what happens to you, not who you are, its director told news wire AFP.

“I really hope that we can give some nuance and some perspective,” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen told AFP on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Being a refugee is not an identity. It’s a circumstance of life,” he said.

The idea for the documentary stemmed from a conversation between the 40-year-old director and his childhood friend, dubbed “Amin” in the movie to protect his identity, who arrived as a teenage refugee in Rasmussen’s small village near Copenhagen in 1996.

Covid-19: 5,221 new cases on Monday

Offical data shows that 5,221 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Monday. 21,970 PCR tests were administered. The number of tests administered each day is declining but the proportion of positive results is largely stable. The test positivity rate from Monday’s data drop is just under 24 percent.

1,408 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. That is 81 more than on Sunday but almost 100 fewer than on Wednesday last week.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

24 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 10 are on ventilator treatment.

SHOW COMMENTS