Danish public support dropping Russian gas

Almost three out of four people in a Danish poll said they would support the country stopping imports of Russian gas despite extra expenses that might result.

The survey was conducted by Epinion on behalf of broadcaster DR.

In the survey, over 1,000 people in Denmark were asked whether they thought “Denmark should stop importing natural gas from Russia even though that could mean increasing prices and energy shortages”, DR writes.

73 percent answered ’yes’ to that question.

91 Ukrainians so far given residence under special law

Under a special law enacted last week, 91 people from Ukraine have so far been granted residence permits in Denmark, which gives them access to schools, the labour market and social services in the country.

The number, reported on Monday afternoon, was provided to news wire Ritzau by the Immigration Service (Udlændingestyrelsen) and only takes into account residence permits granted under the new law.

8,834 Ukrainians have so far applied for residency under the law by booking necessary appointments with the Borgerservice (Citizens’ Service) to submit biometric information, which constitutes a mandatory part of the application process.

READ ALSO:

Danish film ‘Flee’ in spotlight ahead of Oscars



An Oscar-nominated Danish documentary chronicling a gay Afghan refugee’s perilous journey to Europe is in the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony as the world witnesses another mass exodus, the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

“Flee”, an animated film which is up for three Academy Awards, tries to show that being a refugee is what happens to you, not who you are, its director told news wire AFP.

“I really hope that we can give some nuance and some perspective,” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen told AFP on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Being a refugee is not an identity. It’s a circumstance of life,” he said.

The idea for the documentary stemmed from a conversation between the 40-year-old director and his childhood friend, dubbed “Amin” in the movie to protect his identity, who arrived as a teenage refugee in Rasmussen’s small village near Copenhagen in 1996.

Covid-19: 5,221 new cases on Monday

Offical data shows that 5,221 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Monday. 21,970 PCR tests were administered. The number of tests administered each day is declining but the proportion of positive results is largely stable. The test positivity rate from Monday’s data drop is just under 24 percent.

1,408 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. That is 81 more than on Sunday but almost 100 fewer than on Wednesday last week.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

24 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 10 are on ventilator treatment.