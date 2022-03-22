Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

How do price increases in Denmark compare with other EU countries?

Denmark’s inflation in February was the highest the country has seen for a number of years, but compares favourably with price increases seen in most other EU countries.

Published: 22 March 2022 11:25 CET
shopping in denmark
Denmark is seeing record consumer inflation but price rises still compare favourably to other EU countries. File photo: Maria Albrechtsen Mortensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Inflation in Denmark last month was 5.3 percent, according to Statistics Denmark.

However, that represents less drastic price increases compared with other EU countries, according to the agency.

Data released by Statistics Denmark shows inflation of consumer prices for EU countries. The figures are calculated on a comparable basis between countries.

Of the 27 EU countries only Malta, France, Finland, Sweden and Portugal experienced lower inflation than Denmark with regard to consumer prices in February.

In Malta and France, inflation was 4.2 percent in February, while for the other countries it was 4.4 percent.

Particularly high inflation was recorded in the Baltic countries. Lithuania had the highest inflation in the EU at 14 percent, while neighbouring Estonia and Latvia had 11.6 and 8.8 percent inflation respectively.

“Inflation is at a towering level. But price increases in Denmark are among the lowest in the EU,” senior economist Allan Sørensen of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) told news wire Ritzau.

“There is, as such, a global problem with high price increases. It is reducing the purchasing power of consumers all over the world,” he said.

The average inflation for the EU27 countries in February was 6.2 percent. In January it was 5.6 percent.

Energy is the main factor driving up prices across the EU. This is also the case in Denmark, which has seen energy increase in cost more than any other consumer good or service over the last year.

Prices will continue to go up in the immediate future before stability returns, according to Sørensen.

“Inflation will increase further during the spring as the latest increases in the cost of raw materials pass through the value chain,” he said.

“Many raw material prices have come down again a little in the last week and that can hopefully soon cause inflation to decline again significantly,” he said.

READ ALSO: Danish prices in ‘biggest jump since 2008’

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Denmark’s energy bill payouts delayed until end of summer

Emergency payouts by the Danish government to families hard-hit by high energy prices will not arrive in accounts until August this year at the earliest.

Published: 21 March 2022 12:59 CET
Denmark’s energy bill payouts delayed until end of summer

Parliament in September agreed on a deal for so-called ‘acute’ one-off cash payments to families struggling to pay heating bills amid a major bump in energy prices.

The one-off sum of 3,750 kroner will be given to around 320,000 households in Denmark after a majority in parliament agreed on the measure in February.

But the money, intended to help cash flow during the winter when heating is most expensive, will not be paid out until the end of the summer. That follows earlier reports that a political deal agreed in February to provide for the payouts would not be passed by parliament until May.

The payments will now go through in August and September at the earliest.

“When we made the agreement I was convinced that we could get the money out faster than it has turned out to be possible,” climate, energy and critical supplies minister Dan Jørgensen said to news wire Ritzau.

“I’d like to apologise for that. Because there are many people out there with a legitimate expectation to receive the money,” he said.

“But there are many things that must be resolved in relation to, for example, data management, so it can’t be done faster,” he said.

Jørgensen has meanwhile summoned the other political parties to fresh talks on possibly broadening the financial assistance. The Socialist People’s party, an ally of the government, this weekend signalled it wanted to spend more on the measure.

“Since we reached the agreement on a targeted one-off heating bill payout, the situation has got significantly worse. There’s a war in Europe and energy prices are still very, very high,” he said.

“We must therefore look at (increasing the financial response). We will have negotiations about this,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS