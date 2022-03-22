Read news from:
Danish home buyers could struggle with increasing mortgage interests

Interest rates on mortgages have increased in recent months, potentially impacting the home-buying plans of many in Denmark.

Published: 22 March 2022 14:08 CET
A file photo of apartments under construction in North Jutland town Nørresundby
A file photo of apartments under construction in North Jutland town Nørresundby. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Fixed-rate loans (fastforrentede lån in Danish), the most common for homeowners, currently have interest rates of three percent.

That represents a doubling of the interest rate on this type of loan in the last three months, and a six-fold increase compared to a year ago.

Such a hike in the rate will impact both homeowners and people looking to get on the housing ladder, senior economist and analyst Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

“The interest rate increase mean that certain types of people who want to buy homes can find themselves in a situation where they have to realign their dream homes when looking for a place to buy,” Borre said.

“Financing will simply take up a larger part of the budget and that can have the consequence that some people may have to find a cheaper home,” he said.

“That could be done by changing demands on size, condition or location,” he said.

Interest rates on mortgages have been relatively low in recent years, primarily due to favourable monetary policy at central banks.

Several central banks have signalled an upcoming change in monetary policy that will bring higher interest rates. The United States central banking system, the Federal Reserve, has already increased interest, news wire Ritzau writes.

Number of houses for sale in Denmark falls to 16-year low

The number of houses for sale in Denmark is at its lowest level for 16 years.

Published: 9 February 2022 10:24 CET
The 21,141 detached and terraced houses currently on sale in the Nordic country is the lowest number since June 2006, according to Finans Danmark, and interest organisation for the financial sector.

Low supply is pushing prices up, with houses on the market at prices an average of 8.7 percent higher than they were one year ago.

High prices are not entirely preventing buyers in Denmark from completing purchases of homes, however.

“Trade activity remains impressively high,” senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

“So the low supply and still-increasing prices are not something that appear to be scaring buyers off,” he said in a written comment.

While the number of houses on sale has dipped to a low point, more apartments are now for sale compared to 12 months ago.

The 5,084 apartments on the market is around 500 more than this time last year.

The overall supply of apartments is still relatively low, however, and prices are an average of 6.6 percent higher than they were one year ago.

“On the private housing market for apartments, future buyers will be pleased that there is a slightly bigger range to choose from than there was a year ago,” Finans Danmark CEO Ane Arnth Jensen said.

“On the other hand, prices are higher now than they were a year ago,” Jensen said.

