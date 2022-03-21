What you need to know about Denmark’s new digital mail service mit.dk

The new platform, which is intended as a replacement for the existing e-Boks.dk, seeks to integrate more forms of digital communication than its predecessor.

The new system enables users to read and respond to their digital post from authorities, while they will also be able to access their medical records and pay bills using the service.

Both the website, mit.dk, and its corresponding app, also called mit.dk, went live on Monday.

“We are today launching a visionary and innovative solution for digital post in Denmark that will change the way we communicate,” said André Rogaczewski, co-founder and CEO of Netcompany, which developed the new platform.

“Mit.dk is a digital bridge which we, with the permission of the user, create connections between the things that are important for our lives,” he said in a press statement.

A key difference between Mit.dk and the existing e-Boks is that it allows health authorities to communicate with members of the public on the same platform as other public authorities.

This means it will no longer be necessary to use different apps, for example, to check a blood test result and a bank statement.

Communication from GPs, specialists and dentists, as well as physiotherapists, psychologists, private hospitals and chiropractors can all be sent through mit.dk.

New functions will be added to mit.dk on an ongoing basis in the coming months, Rogaczewski said in the statement.

These will enable mit.dk to be used for “accessing medical records from the doctor and sending them securely on to insurance companies, paying parking fees, and digitally monitoring of wage slips so a message is sent if changes are made,” he said.

The service will also be more compatible with services such as online banking and insurance, according to the statement.

Will I still be able to use e-Boks.dk if I prefer it?

Yes (and you can also continue to access official mails though Borger.dk). The e-Boks service is to continue as it did prior to the launch of mit.dk, providing users give permission for it to display secure mail from public services, according to the e-Boks website.

E-Boks therefore will provide digital access to digital post from public authorities as well as from companies that have an agreement in place with e-Boks to use the platform.

Users of the service will be able to continue to do so after March 21st, with the same login process using MitID or Nem ID.

There will, however, be some new functions within mit.dk that are only accessible on the new platform.

This includes wage slips for up to 800,000 people working in Denmark.

A list of companies and organisations have meanwhile signed agreements with mit.dk, meaning their own user platforms will be integrated with the service. This will save customers having to log in to two platforms.

Companies and organisations who have signed partnerships with mit.dk include Norlys, Visma, Topdanmark, Industriens Pension, PensionDanmark, If Forsikring, HK and DK Hostmaster, according to the mit.dk press statement.

