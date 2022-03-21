For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 21 March 2022 09:20 CET
A file photo of spring buds in Denmark. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 18 March 2022 09:46 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments