TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 21 March 2022 09:20 CET
A file photo of spring buds in Denmark.
A file photo of spring buds in Denmark. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

E-boks is now mit.dk 

The secure digital mail service E-boks is today replaced by mit.dk with a new app, also mit.dk, also going live today. The two platforms are used to store and respond to digital mail from public authorities.

The new platforms for official mails, which are also used for some private companies, are intended to “strengthen the communication and interaction between citizens and society”, according to the mit.dk website.

The Danish Agency for Digitisation is responsible for the secure public digital communications platforms.

First school day in Denmark for Ukrainian children

The first group of Ukrainian children start school in Denmark today after coming to the Nordic country following Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Toftlund School in South Jutland today welcomes 26 children from Ukraine aged 6-16 years, broadcaster DR writes.

Ukrainian children will initially join subjects such as maths, English and P.E. – subjects in which the language barrier is easier to overcome – while also taking lessons in the Danish language and culture, according to DR.

Employment numbers up for twelfth month in a row

Preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark show that the number of wage earners in the country increased in January by 4,000 to 2,919,000.

That is a record number of people in employment in the country and is also twelfth consecutive month in which the figure has increased, news wire Ritzau writes.

157,000 more people are in work now compared to a year ago.

Eriksen’s national team return delayed after catching Covid

Christian Eriksen’s return to the men’s national football team, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for his country, will be slightly delayed because he has Covid-19, the Danish football federation announced Sunday. 

“Unfortunately, Christian Eriksen has tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore not be with the men’s team on Monday,” DBU said on Twitter.  

“It is expected that he will be able to join the training camp during the week” before the two friendly matches against the Netherlands and Serbia on March 26th and 29th. 

READ ALSO: Danish footballer Eriksen returns to national squad after on-pitch cardiac arrest

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 18 March 2022 09:46 CET
Guidelines issued for Ukrainians applying for Danish residency under special law 

Danish authorities have issued guidelines to people from Ukraine who want to apply for residence in the Nordic country under a special law which was passed by parliament on Wednesday evening.

The “Ukrainian law” – officially, the Special Act on Displaced Persons from Ukraine – eases the process for Ukrainians compared to the normal asylum system, and is designed to enable them to start work and school as soon as possible after coming to Denmark.

We explain how to apply for residence under the special law in this article.

Former PM’s new party could be voted into parliament

The Moderates, the new political part formed by ex-prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen after he left the Liberals, are close to having enough support to see them enter parliament at the next election, according to a new poll.

The opinion poll, conducted by Epinion on behalf of DR Nyheder and Altinget, gave the party 1.9 percent of the overall vote. 2 percent is the normal threshold for parties to gain parliamentary representation after elections. The poll carries a statistical uncertainty of 0.7 percent.

Rasmussen has said he believes the Moderates, who will have a first-ever annual congress in June, can achieve a good election result once the party has candidates on ballots.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Why do the names of Danish political parties have to be so confusing?

Weather: sun returns at full strength

Yesterday’s grey and drizzly weather makes way today as the sun returns, continuing the general pattern of bright weather so far in March.

Dry and sunny weather is forecast for all of Denmark with the exception of the odd localised shower.

Temperatures could reach up to 12 degrees Celsius and will be warmest in the south of the country.

The sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Covid-19: 8,326 new cases on Thursday

Offical data shows that 8,326 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Thursday. 39,507 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of 21 percent.

1,453 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark, which is 50 fewer than on Wednesday. A large proportion of these are not in hospital because of the coronavirus, and are in hospital for other reasons. 392 are patients at psychiatric wards.

29 people with Covid-19 are in ICU care and 7 are on ventilator treatment.

