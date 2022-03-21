Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

E-boks is now mit.dk

The secure digital mail service E-boks is today replaced by mit.dk with a new app, also mit.dk, also going live today. The two platforms are used to store and respond to digital mail from public authorities.

The new platforms for official mails, which are also used for some private companies, are intended to “strengthen the communication and interaction between citizens and society”, according to the mit.dk website.

The Danish Agency for Digitisation is responsible for the secure public digital communications platforms.

First school day in Denmark for Ukrainian children

The first group of Ukrainian children start school in Denmark today after coming to the Nordic country following Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Toftlund School in South Jutland today welcomes 26 children from Ukraine aged 6-16 years, broadcaster DR writes.

Ukrainian children will initially join subjects such as maths, English and P.E. – subjects in which the language barrier is easier to overcome – while also taking lessons in the Danish language and culture, according to DR.

Employment numbers up for twelfth month in a row

Preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark show that the number of wage earners in the country increased in January by 4,000 to 2,919,000.

That is a record number of people in employment in the country and is also twelfth consecutive month in which the figure has increased, news wire Ritzau writes.

157,000 more people are in work now compared to a year ago.

Eriksen’s national team return delayed after catching Covid

Christian Eriksen’s return to the men’s national football team, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for his country, will be slightly delayed because he has Covid-19, the Danish football federation announced Sunday.

“Unfortunately, Christian Eriksen has tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore not be with the men’s team on Monday,” DBU said on Twitter.

“It is expected that he will be able to join the training camp during the week” before the two friendly matches against the Netherlands and Serbia on March 26th and 29th.

