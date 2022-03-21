Danish municipalities in search for Ukrainian translators

Ukrainian speakers are needed to help refugees from the country to find homes, jobs and childcare in Denmark among other things, broadcaster DR reported on Monday.

Denmark last week passed a special law enabling Ukrainian refugees to apply for residence in the country under a simplified process, giving them faster access to schools, the labour market and public services.

This has resulted in a sudden jump in the need for translation services, DR reports.

“When the war [Russian invasion of Ukraine, ed.] started, we had a regular Ukrainian freelance interpreter, but no permanent employee,” Aarhus Municipality head of department Ester Fibiger told DR.

Staffing therefore must be boosted considerably, resulting in municipalities advertising positions on social media including in Facebook groups for Ukrainians in Denmark.

The Aarhus city council told DR it would prefer interpreters who are able to translate complex terminology related to processing of residence applications, but high demands also called for people whose language skills can help with housing, shopping and other practical needs.

In some cases, translation from Ukrainian to English, rather than Danish, may be sufficient to help local authorities who are responding to refugee arrivals.

“We wouldn’t do that in normal times, but right now it’s fine if we can also get interpreters who can translate from Ukrainian to English, simply to meet demand,” Fibiger said.