UKRAINE

Danish municipalities in search for Ukrainian translators

Municipalities in Denmark say they are in acute need of Ukrainian speakers who can act as translators and interpreters.

Published: 21 March 2022 15:04 CET
Danish municipalities in search for Ukrainian translators
Ukrainian children play in the living space at Center Dokkedal in Denmark on March 15th 2022. Municipalities in the Nordic country say they are looking for Ukrainian speakers to help with translation. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Ukrainian speakers are needed to help refugees from the country to find homes, jobs and childcare in Denmark among other things, broadcaster DR reported on Monday.

Denmark last week passed a special law enabling Ukrainian refugees to apply for residence in the country under a simplified process, giving them faster access to schools, the labour market and public services.

This has resulted in a sudden jump in the need for translation services, DR reports.

“When the war [Russian invasion of Ukraine, ed.] started, we had a regular Ukrainian freelance interpreter, but no permanent employee,” Aarhus Municipality head of department Ester Fibiger told DR.

Staffing therefore must be boosted considerably, resulting in municipalities advertising positions on social media including in Facebook groups for Ukrainians in Denmark.

The Aarhus city council told DR it would prefer interpreters who are able to translate complex terminology related to processing of residence applications, but high demands also called for people whose language skills can help with housing, shopping and other practical needs.

In some cases, translation from Ukrainian to English, rather than Danish, may be sufficient to help local authorities who are responding to refugee arrivals.

“We wouldn’t do that in normal times, but right now it’s fine if we can also get interpreters who can translate from Ukrainian to English, simply to meet demand,” Fibiger said.

UKRAINE

Application system jams as thousands of Ukrainians apply for Danish residence under new law

Many Ukrainian nationals have applied for residence in Denmark under a new law passed this week, resulting in possible delays on approval of work permits.

Published: 18 March 2022 13:50 CET
Application system jams as thousands of Ukrainians apply for Danish residence under new law

Thousands of people from Ukraine have applied for residence and work permits in Denmark under a new law passed on Wednesday and a subsequent bottleneck in the system has now appeared, newspaper Politiken reported on Friday.

To get a residence permit under the special law for Ukrainian refugees, applicants must book an appointment at one of four ‘Borgerservice’ (Citizens’ Service) centres across Denmark in order to submit biometric information.

The four centres are located in Odense, Aalborg, Aarhus and Næstved. The latter is the closest to Copenhagen.

According to Politiken, which tried out the booking system on Thursday, no appointments were currently available this year in Aalborg, Aarhus or Odense.

In Næstved, the only location in the eastern part of Denmark including Copenhagen, the next available appointment was April 2nd.

The government earlier indicated that it expected around 20,000 Ukrainians to flee to Denmark because of the invasion of their country by Russia, which began late last month.

But Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said on Thursday that the government now expects “significantly more” than 20,000 people from Ukraine to eventually arrive.

Tesfaye admitted in comments to Politiken that capacity at Borgerservice centres must be extended including by opening during weekends.

“I expect that, from next week, there will also be the option of submitting an application [biotmetrics, ed.] in Copenhagen and I know that new appointments will appear in the system on an ongoing basis,” the minister told Politiken in a written response.

The Danish Immigration Service told news wire Ritzau on Friday that two additonal locations for the biometry appointments would open on Tuesday next week, and that appointments would be available prior to that. The new locations are in Valby near Copenhagen and in Aarhus.

