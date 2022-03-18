Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Guidelines issued for Ukrainians applying for Danish residency under special law

Danish authorities have issued guidelines to people from Ukraine who want to apply for residence in the Nordic country under a special law which was passed by parliament on Wednesday evening.

The “Ukrainian law” – officially, the Special Act on Displaced Persons from Ukraine – eases the process for Ukrainians compared to the normal asylum system, and is designed to enable them to start work and school as soon as possible after coming to Denmark.

We explain how to apply for residence under the special law in this article.

Former PM’s new party could be voted into parliament

The Moderates, the new political part formed by ex-prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen after he left the Liberals, are close to having enough support to see them enter parliament at the next election, according to a new poll.

The opinion poll, conducted by Epinion on behalf of DR Nyheder and Altinget, gave the party 1.9 percent of the overall vote. 2 percent is the normal threshold for parties to gain parliamentary representation after elections. The poll carries a statistical uncertainty of 0.7 percent.

Rasmussen has said he believes the Moderates, who will have a first-ever annual congress in June, can achieve a good election result once the party has candidates on ballots.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Why do the names of Danish political parties have to be so confusing?

Weather: sun returns at full strength

Yesterday’s grey and drizzly weather makes way today as the sun returns, continuing the general pattern of bright weather so far in March.

Dry and sunny weather is forecast for all of Denmark with the exception of the odd localised shower.

Temperatures could reach up to 12 degrees Celsius and will be warmest in the south of the country.

The sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Covid-19: 8,326 new cases on Thursday

Offical data shows that 8,326 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Thursday. 39,507 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of 21 percent.

1,453 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark, which is 50 fewer than on Wednesday. A large proportion of these are not in hospital because of the coronavirus, and are in hospital for other reasons. 392 are patients at psychiatric wards.

29 people with Covid-19 are in ICU care and 7 are on ventilator treatment.