Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations



Denmark yesterday unveiled plans to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.

“Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based pro

ducts”, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told reporters.

“If necessary, we are ready to ban the sale (of these products) to this generation by progressively raising the age limit,” he said.

Currently, Danes must be 18 years old to buy cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

According to the health ministry, around 31 percent of 15-to-29-year-olds smoke.

Sweden to bring back border checks

Sweden’s government is to bring back ID-checks on trains, ferries and buses entering the country, in order to keep checks on migrants fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A new law would empower the Swedish government to compel companies operating trains, buses and ferries entering Sweden to check their passengers’ IDs.

The new law will be valid for three years, from April 8th this year until April 2025, although the actual ID checks will only be initially required for six months, with the possibility of being extended if necessary. Stockholm expects parliament to pass the law rapidly, so that it can come into effect next month.

Thick morning fog to be replaced by sun later today

Visibility outside is somewhat restricted by heavy fog in many places this morning, but it will lift later today and allow the sun to return, according to met office DMI’s forecast.

A thick fog warning for Jutland and Funen will be in place until 10am.

Clearer weather with some sun will arrive this afternoon, with temperatures between 4-9 degrees Celsius.

Covid-19: Under 10,000 new cases registered on Tuesday

9,947 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities yesterday as the daily totals continue to trend downwards.

1,531 people in hospital have recently tested positive for Covid-19. A significant proportion were admitted for reasons other than the coronavirus. 26 people with Covid-19 are in ICU care, and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a Twitter post that the R-number or reproduction rate for Covid-19 in Denmark is now 0.7, meaning the epidemic is waning. The metric has a degree of both uncertainty and lag attached.