TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 16 March 2022 09:01 CET
People at the Dokkedal Centre in Denmark on March 15th. The centre is being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations

Denmark yesterday unveiled plans to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.

“Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based pro

ducts”, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told reporters.

“If necessary, we are ready to ban the sale (of these products) to this generation by progressively raising the age limit,” he said.

Currently, Danes must be 18 years old to buy cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

According to the health ministry, around 31 percent of 15-to-29-year-olds smoke.

READ ALSO: Denmark considers permanent ban on cigarette sales for people born after 2010

Sweden to bring back border checks 

Sweden’s government is to bring back ID-checks on trains, ferries and buses entering the country, in order to keep checks on migrants fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A new law would empower the Swedish government to compel companies operating trains, buses and ferries entering Sweden to check their passengers’ IDs. 

The new law will be valid for three years, from April 8th this year until April 2025, although the actual ID checks will only be initially required for six months, with the possibility of being extended if necessary. Stockholm expects parliament to pass the law rapidly, so that it can come into effect next month. 

READ ALSO: Sweden to bring back border checks to control Ukraine arrivals

Thick morning fog to be replaced by sun later today

Visibility outside is somewhat restricted by heavy fog in many places this morning, but it will lift later today and allow the sun to return, according to met office DMI’s forecast.

A thick fog warning for Jutland and Funen will be in place until 10am.

Clearer weather with some sun will arrive this afternoon, with temperatures between 4-9 degrees Celsius.

Covid-19: Under 10,000 new cases registered on Tuesday

9,947 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities yesterday as the daily totals continue to trend downwards.

1,531 people in hospital have recently tested positive for Covid-19. A significant proportion were admitted for reasons other than the coronavirus. 26 people with Covid-19 are in ICU care, and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a Twitter post that the R-number or reproduction rate for Covid-19 in Denmark is now 0.7, meaning the epidemic is waning. The metric has a degree of both uncertainty and lag attached.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 15 March 2022 09:45 CET
Denmark wants hardest possible sanctions against Russia

New EU sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced today. Finance ministers from member states are scheduled to meet in Brussels.

“I will use today’s meeting to underline that the Danish government wants the hardest sanctions possible against Russia,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said prior to the meeting.

News wire Reuters reports that the fourth round of sanctions on Russia, which come in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, are likely to affect the country’s status in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Proposal for healthcare reforms to be presented

The government is expected to present its plans for reforms to the healthcare sector today. The presentation will be led by Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

The reform will be intended to address several struggling areas of the health system related in particular to an increasingly older population, according to broadcaster DR. Reforms to healthcare have been delayed several times.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen initially signalled a reform was on the way in autumn 2020, at the opening of parliament for that year. A delay was most recently announced at the beginning of January 2022.

Prime Minister to apologise in Greenland

Currently in Greenland, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is to make an official apology while on the soil of the autonomous territory for a social experiment conducted by Denmark in the 1950s.

In 1951, 22 Inuit children between the ages of five and eight were sent to Denmark, which was Greenland’s colonial power at the time but has since gained autonomy.

In Denmark, the children were not allowed to have any contact with their own families. After two years, 16 of the group were sent home to Greenland, but placed in an orphanage. The others were adopted by Danish families. Several of the children never saw their real families again.

Frederiksen last week apologised in person to the surviving members of the group in Denmark, and will now express the same sentiments while in Greenland.

Danish police and military conduct exercise near Copenhagen Harbour

If you are in Copenhagen and spot a high military and police presence near the harbour today, don’t be alarmed.

Copenhagen Police and the military are conducting an exercise in the area today, the police said on Twitter.

The exercise will take place between 9am and 4pm and will involve military helicopters and ships.

