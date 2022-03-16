Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Denmark presents plan to ban cigarette sales for next generations

Denmark unveiled plans on Tuesday to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.

Published: 16 March 2022 09:47 CET
denmark health plan presentation
Denmark presented a new health plan on March 15th 2022, including a proposed future ban on cigarette sales for younger generations. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

“Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products”, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told reporters.

“If necessary, we are ready to ban the sale (of these products) to this generation by progressively raising the age limit,” he said.

Currently, Danes must be 18 years old to buy cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

According to the health ministry, around 31 percent of 15-to-29-year-olds smoke.

Smoking is the main cause of cancer in the Nordic country of 5.8 million people, and responsible for 13,600 deaths per year.

A poll commissioned by the Danish Cancer Society showed that 64 percent of people surveyed were in favour of the Danish government’s plan, and 67 percent among those aged 18-34.

New Zealand in December announced a pioneering plan to ban the sale of tobacco by progressively raising the age limit as of 2027.

In Denmark, the Social Democratic government said it also plans to address youths’ alcohol consumption.

It will raise the legal age for purchases of drinks containing less than 16.5 percent alcohol from 16 to 18.

READ ALSO: Denmark considers permanent ban on cigarette sales for people born after 2010

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Denmark advises no alcohol consumption for under-18s

All young people aged under 18 have been advised not to drink alcohol in new guidelines issued by the Danish Health Authority.

Published: 8 March 2022 10:58 CET
Denmark advises no alcohol consumption for under-18s

The advice is part of new general Danish recommendations on alcohol consumption, the health authority said in a statement.

The new recommendation for under-18s not to drink alcohol at all is based on knew knowledge of the detrimental effect on the development of the brain caused by alcohol in young people, the Danish Health Authority said.

Memory, learning, planning, decision making, impulse control and language can all be affected by alcohol when the brain is still developing, according to the health authority.

“We have a special focus on young people. We know that young people who drink large amounts of alcohol at once are at increased risk from accidents, violence and unwanted sex,” Niels Sandø, head of department with the Danish Health Authority, told news wire Ritzau.

“Alcohol can also be harmful and affect both memory and learning ability in children and young people, whereby the brain still is still developing. We have therefor tightened our recommendations in relation to children and young people under 18 years such that we now advise against them drinking alcohol,” he said.

In addition to discouraging alcohol entirely for people under 18, the Danish Health Authority has changed its recommendations for the number of alcohol units people older than 18 should drink.

Under the new guidelines, adult women and men alike are advised to drink no more than 10 units a week and no more than four in one day.

That replaces outgoing recommendations which stated that 14 units for men and 7 units for women gave a low risk of disease related to alcohol consumption. The risk increased to “high” for weekly intakes of 14 units (women) and 21 units (men).

As such, the new guidelines do not differentiate between men and women.

That is because the risk of illness or death is almost equal for men and women if consumption is above 10 units per week, according to the health authority.

The risk increases more steeply for women than men at higher consumption levels, however.

SHOW COMMENTS