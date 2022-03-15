Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Denmark wants hardest possible sanctions against Russia

New EU sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced today. Finance ministers from member states are scheduled to meet in Brussels.

“I will use today’s meeting to underline that the Danish government wants the hardest sanctions possible against Russia,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said prior to the meeting.

News wire Reuters reports that the fourth round of sanctions on Russia, which come in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, are likely to affect the country’s status in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Proposal for healthcare reforms to be presented

The government is expected to present its plans for reforms to the healthcare sector today. The presentation will be led by Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

The reform will be intended to address several struggling areas of the health system related in particular to an increasingly older population, according to broadcaster DR. Reforms to healthcare have been delayed several times.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen initially signalled a reform was on the way in autumn 2020, at the opening of parliament for that year. A delay was most recently announced at the beginning of January 2022.

Prime Minister to apologise in Greenland

Currently in Greenland, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is to make an official apology while on the soil of the autonomous territory for a social experiment conducted by Denmark in the 1950s.

In 1951, 22 Inuit children between the ages of five and eight were sent to Denmark, which was Greenland’s colonial power at the time but has since gained autonomy.

In Denmark, the children were not allowed to have any contact with their own families. After two years, 16 of the group were sent home to Greenland, but placed in an orphanage. The others were adopted by Danish families. Several of the children never saw their real families again.

Frederiksen last week apologised in person to the surviving members of the group in Denmark, and will now express the same sentiments while in Greenland.

Danish police and military conduct exercise near Copenhagen Harbour

If you are in Copenhagen and spot a high military and police presence near the harbour today, don’t be alarmed.

Copenhagen Police and the military are conducting an exercise in the area today, the police said on Twitter.

The exercise will take place between 9am and 4pm and will involve military helicopters and ships.