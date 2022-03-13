Read news from:
UKRAINE

Danes donate ‘record’ amounts to help Ukraine

Danish relief organisations have raised 750 million Danish kroner for humanitarian aid to Ukraine so far, with more donations coming in from a fundraising concert on Saturday night.

Published: 13 March 2022 17:24 CET
People waving Ukrainian flags at a support concert for Ukraine at Rådhuspladsen on Saturday 12 March 2022.
TV 2 and DR's support concert for Ukraine at Rådhuspladsen on Saturday 12 March 2022. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The Red Cross in Denmark says it has collected 350 million kroner in 14 days.

“We have never in the Red Cross collected such a large amount under any collections. It is historical, and I dare say it is a Danish record. It is absolutely overwhelming and unparalleled”, Red Cross fundraising manager Morten Jørgensen told TV 2 Lorry. 

On Saturday night, a special support concert called ‘Sammen for Ukraine’ (Together for Ukraine) was held at Rådhuspladsen in Copenhagen and aired on DR and TV2.

Crowds of people at Copenhagen's Rådhuspladsen for a support concert for Ukraine, 12 March 2022.

“Together for Ukraine” – concert at Copenhagen’s Rådhuspladsen on Saturday 12 March 2022. TV 2 and DR joined forces for the support concert to help the people of Ukraine. Photo: Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix

Queen Margrethe, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess joined forces to donate one million kroner to the concert fundraiser, which saw 17 musicians perform.

The money donated by the royal family comes from the Queen Margrethe’s and Prince Henrik’s Foundation and Crown Prince Frederik’s and Crown Princess Mary’s Foundation.

“There is war in Europe again. It makes me infinitely sad to witness what is happening now in Ukraine.

The progress and the hope that flourished throughout Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall is now crumbling in front of our eyes”, Queen Margrethe said in a press release issue by the Royal Household.

“May this senseless war be brought to an end as soon as possible”, Queen Margrethe added.

So far the concert has raised over 165 million kroner, which is in addition to 750 million kroner already raised from Danish relief organisations. The money from the concert will be distributed among 18 relief organisations to help the victims of war in Ukraine.

Singer Mads Langer during the "Together for Ukraine" -concert at Rådhuspladsen on Saturday 12 March 2022.

Singer Mads Langer during the “Together for Ukraine” -concert at Rådhuspladsen on Saturday 12 March 2022. Photo: Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix

Since the war started in Ukraine on the 24th February, 1,085 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Denmark, according to the Danish Immigration Service. That figure was recorded up to the 10th March and is expected to rise.

The Danish Immigration Service has opened three new asylum centres to receive the many refugees in the Aabenraa, Tønder and Langeland municipalities.

The Danish Refugee Council told news agency Ritzau that it estimates there are up to 12 million people in Ukraine who need emergency aid, on top of the 2.5 million who have fled Ukraine since the war began.

UKRAINE

Ukraine violinists find peace in Denmark

With three friends, all violinists like her, Nadia Safina fled the invasion of Ukraine to find peace at a music school in Denmark, a horrific ordeal that took 10 days.

Published: 12 March 2022 10:50 CET
Ukraine violinists find peace in Denmark

Now, “all we have is our talent. Not boots. Not clothes, not jewellery. Only our talent and our instruments,” the 24-year-old says, a weary look of despair in her eyes.

Safe but with her “heart in pain”, she arrived this week in Stevns, an hour outside Copenhagen, far from the bombs falling on her hometown of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine which she fled on the first day of the war.

The four women are now at the Scandinavian Cello School, which frequently welcomes artists from around the world but is now focusing exclusively on bringing over Ukrainian musicians.

“We support them with exactly the same conditions as everybody else. We give them a place to study and to stay for free, and food,” the school’s director Jacob Shaw says.

Thanks to his professional network, he was able to arrange for the four women’s exodus on the first day of Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The school is now hosting six Ukrainian musicians who have fled the war, and three more are expected in the coming days.

Four musicians who have fled Ukraine pose in Stevns, Denmark on March 10, 2022.

With three friends that are musicians like herself, Nadia Safina fled the invasion of Ukraine to find refuge in a music school in Denmark. Photo: Thibault Savary / AFP

Nadia and her fiancé Misha, both alto violinists, and his sister Ksenia Kusherova, also a 24-year-old violinist, had already planned to come to the school before the war broke out.

“On February 24th, we woke up to the sound of bombs. It was scary. Really scary. Panic broke out everywhere in our dormitory, and we just packed up our stuff,” says Nadia, still shaken by the events.

Their first stop was her mother’s place in Donets, a village in the nearby countryside. Then the women went to Lviv, where they picked up Ksenia’s family, and left for Poland.

They travelled by car, train and bus to reach Warsaw.

“In Lviv, we waited eight hours on the platform in zero degrees and we couldn’t get on a train.”

Like all able-bodied men aged 18 to 60, Misha was not allowed to leave Ukraine. He returned to his hometown of Kriviy Rig in central Ukraine. Since then, Nadia has worried for his safety. The two are in constant contact.

“We send messages, we speak every day, every hour.”

‘Just want to return home’ 

Nadia thinks back on her life before the war. “I had three jobs, my studies, my students, my colleagues. I had everything I needed. And I had very big plans for my life.”

The conservatory and university in Kharkiv have since been bombed, the instruments destroyed. Her professor is still there, in a shelter, caring for his disabled mother.

“We can’t imagine what the future holds because they don’t stop bombing us. We can’t plan anything,” she says despairingly.

“I just want to return home, I want God to save our friends and our families. That is my plan now,” she says. “But Putin is crazy. He won’t stop anytime soon.”

In Stevns, a pastoral oasis nestled between the sea and countryside, she has a tidy room under the rafters. She practises her alto violin, either in her room or in the music hall in another building on the grounds, formerly a farm.

Director of the Scandinavian Cello School, with four musicians who fled Ukraine in Stevns, Denmark on March 10, 2022.

Jacob Shaw, director of the Scandinavian Cello School, welcomes Ukrainian musicians in Stevns, Denmark on March 10, 2022. Photo: Thibault Savary / AFP

With their friends Olesia Kliepak and Marharyta Serdiuk, who had to hide for several days in Kharkiv before joining the others in Poland, Nadia and Ksenia now appreciate the tranquillity in Stevns, though they are still sick with worry.

A few hundred metres away, the beach provides some solace. Denmark is known for its ultra-restrictive asylum and refugee policy, but it has welcomed Ukrainians with open arms, making exemptions to its strict curbs to facilitate their entry to the labour market, among other things.

The Scandinavian country of 5.8 million has said it is ready to take in up to 20,000 Ukrainians. Since the start of the conflict to March 8, around 850 Ukrainians had sought asylum or applied for a work permit.

READ MORE: Denmark extends special permission to fly Ukrainian flag

 

