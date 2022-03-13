Danes donate ‘record’ amounts to help Ukraine

The Red Cross in Denmark says it has collected 350 million kroner in 14 days.

“We have never in the Red Cross collected such a large amount under any collections. It is historical, and I dare say it is a Danish record. It is absolutely overwhelming and unparalleled”, Red Cross fundraising manager Morten Jørgensen told TV 2 Lorry.

On Saturday night, a special support concert called ‘Sammen for Ukraine’ (Together for Ukraine) was held at Rådhuspladsen in Copenhagen and aired on DR and TV2.

“Together for Ukraine” – concert at Copenhagen’s Rådhuspladsen on Saturday 12 March 2022. TV 2 and DR joined forces for the support concert to help the people of Ukraine. Photo: Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix

Queen Margrethe, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess joined forces to donate one million kroner to the concert fundraiser, which saw 17 musicians perform.

The money donated by the royal family comes from the Queen Margrethe’s and Prince Henrik’s Foundation and Crown Prince Frederik’s and Crown Princess Mary’s Foundation.

“There is war in Europe again. It makes me infinitely sad to witness what is happening now in Ukraine.

The progress and the hope that flourished throughout Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall is now crumbling in front of our eyes”, Queen Margrethe said in a press release issue by the Royal Household.

“May this senseless war be brought to an end as soon as possible”, Queen Margrethe added.

So far the concert has raised over 165 million kroner, which is in addition to 750 million kroner already raised from Danish relief organisations. The money from the concert will be distributed among 18 relief organisations to help the victims of war in Ukraine.

Singer Mads Langer during the “Together for Ukraine” -concert at Rådhuspladsen on Saturday 12 March 2022. Photo: Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix

Since the war started in Ukraine on the 24th February, 1,085 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Denmark, according to the Danish Immigration Service. That figure was recorded up to the 10th March and is expected to rise.

The Danish Immigration Service has opened three new asylum centres to receive the many refugees in the Aabenraa, Tønder and Langeland municipalities.

The Danish Refugee Council told news agency Ritzau that it estimates there are up to 12 million people in Ukraine who need emergency aid, on top of the 2.5 million who have fled Ukraine since the war began.

