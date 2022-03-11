Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Asylum centre opens for Ukrainian refugees

With asylum centres in Denmark now taking in an increasing number of refugees from Ukraine, a new facility has been opened by the Danish Immigration Service (Udlændingestyrelsen) in South Jutland town Toftlund. The centre can accommodate 120 people, broadcaster DR reports.

The building has been used as an asylum centre in previous years, from 2015-2017.

Latest data shows around 700 Ukrainians have so far fled to Denmark since the Russian invasion of their country late last month. Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have so far been displaced by the war, with the majority having travelled to neighbouring countries, particularly Poland and Moldova.

School children across Denmark to sing for peace

Elementary school children across the country will assemble at 10:30 this morning to sing three Danish songs about peace.

The school songs, which will be televised by DR, are intended to bring children from all over Denmark together around peace and singing.

DR will also speak to children about their thoughts and experiences hearing about war in other parts of Europe in present times.

A benefit concert organised by DR and fellow broadcaster TV2 is meanwhile scheduled to take place in Copenhagen on Saturday evening.

Aarhus and Aalborg break off ties with Russian cities

‘Friendship town’ ties between Russian cities and Jutland’s two largest urban centres, Aarhus and Aalborg, have been scrapped by the Danish cities following the invasion of Ukraine.

The friendship ties, which had already been put on hold due to Russia’s record on LGBT+ rights, have now been broken off for good, local media report.

That means the end of agreements between Aarhus and St. Petersburg and Aalborg and Pushkin.

The Aarhus city council has reportedly agreed to look for a friendship town in Ukraine to replace St. Petersburg.

Weather: Dry and crisp weekend forecast

Friday’s daytime temperature will be around 7-8 degrees with sunshine in most parts of the country, where it will also be dry. The rest of the weekend could be 1-2 degrees warmer, according to meteorological agency DMI.

Evenings will see temperatures drop to around 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Winds will be a little stronger than in recent weeks, with a mild to moderate southeasterly breeze.