Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 8 March 2022 08:18 CET
A post box inside the Danish parliament
A post box inside the Danish parliament, photographed on Monday March 7th, 2022. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Wounded Danish journalists back home from Ukraine

Two Danish journalists who sustained gunshot wounds in Ukraine on February 26th have returned home to Denmark after being evacuated via Moldova, one of them said yesterday.

“We are back home and we’re still undergoing care”, Stefan Weichert told news wire AFP in an email.

Weichert, a reporter, and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen were shot while on assignment for newspaper Ekstra Bladet near the north-eastern town of Okhtyrka, some 50 kilometres from the Russian border.

Their car was targeted by unidentified attackers.

The two freelancers have lived in Ukraine for several years.

Filtenborg posted a story on Instagram on Monday showing him in his hospital bed in Denmark.

“I’ve had a rest, I’ve had my surgery. I’m calm and well in Denmark”, he wrote, adding a photo of the bullet fragments removed from his back and legs.

Ukraine war prompts Denmark to pull plane for UN Mali role

Denmark yesterday said it would not be sending a military cargo plane to help UN peacekeepers in Mali, earmarking the aircraft for NATO duties instead because of the Ukraine war.

“We are keeping our C130 — a Hercules transport plane — at home so that it can be ready to respond to any request from NATO,” Defence Minister Morten Bødskov told a press conference.

The Hercules had been scheduled to join MINUSMA, the UN’s peacekeeping deployment in Mali, on a deployment running from May to November.

The government described the decision as a “delay,” but gave no further details.

Denmark has contributed to the Mali mission since 2014, committing a transporter to its operations three times, most recently in 2019.

International Women’s Day to be marked in Denmark

International Women’s Day will be marked in many parts of Denmark today with events including demonstrations and speeches.

Feminist organisation Danner, which supports women who have been victims of violence, has arranged a torch procession in Copenhagen, which takes place this evening.

In Aarhus, Gender Museum Denmark (formerly Kvindemuseet) has arranged a day-long programme with events taking place across the city, while entry to the museum is free throughout the day.

Demand for district heating up amid gas uncertainty

Many people in Denmark are contacting heating providers hoping to switch from individually gas heating in their homes to the district heating (fjernvarme) network, broadcaster DR reports.

The war in Ukraine has created demand from customers wanting to move away from gas heating, according to the report.

Customers are concerned over high prices, where their gas comes from and whether supplies will continue in future, DR writes.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 7 March 2022 09:23 CET
Danes to vote on scrapping EU defence opt-out

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen yesterday called for citizens to vote to overturn Denmark’s opt-out from EU defence policy in a referendum to be held on June 1st, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Historic times call for historic decisions,” Frederiksen told a news conference, adding that the government “very clearly calls on Danes to lift the opt-out on defence”. 

Denmark’s opt-out, one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by the Scandinavian country, has seen it abstain from participation in EU military operations and from providing support or supplies to EU-led defence efforts.

“For me, as prime minister, this is a values-based decision,” Frederiksen said. 

We’ll have more on this in an article on our website this morning.

Denmark must be independent of Russian gas: Frederiksen

During the briefing at which the referendum was announced, Frederiksen also said the government wants to ensure Denmark no longer relies on Russia for its gas supply.

Energy prices were already high in Denmark prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the war is likely to result in further uncertainty over energy.

The government will also increase defence spending, Frederiksen said at the briefing.

An agreement for spending has been made across the political aisle, with the opposition Liberal and Conservative parties supporting it as well as the Social Liberals and Socialist People’s parties on the left.

“It is the biggest investment (in the military) in modern times,” Frederiksen said.

Weather: More sunshine and low winds

The sunny start to March is to continue for the time being with plenty of sun and calm wind conditions forecast throughout Monday.

The calm conditions are keeping temperatures low at night, with frost in most areas. Jutland town Horsens measured as cold as 8 degrees below freezing during the night, according to broadcaster DR.

This afternoon will feel more spring-like, with the sun bringing temperatures up to 6-7 degrees Celsius.

Covid-19: new cases at lowest level this year

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Denmark was yesterday the lowest since January this year, according to data from the infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

Sunday’s daily update showed 10,827 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

40,972 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of 26.4 percent.

READ ALSO: Covid infections in Denmark at lowest since January

