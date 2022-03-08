Read news from:
Danish toy icon Lego builds record profit through Covid pandemic

The world's largest toymaker, Denmark's Lego, on Tuesday reported record sales and profits in 2021 as demand for its signature plastic bricks soared during the pandemic.

Published: 8 March 2022 13:50 CET
A file photo of Lego blocks
A file photo of Lego blocks. The Danish toy company posted record profits after demand surged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The group registered a 34-percent increase in net profit to 13.3 billion kroner (1.78 billion euros), its biggest to date.

Sales meanwhile jumped by 27 percent to 55.3 billion kroner, boosted by the success of its franchise deals in recent years, including Star Wars and Harry Potter, as well as its strong expansion in China.

Online shopping helped sales grow worldwide despite the pandemic. Lego also opened 165 new stores in 2021, including 90 in China, where it plans to expand further.

For 2022, the group said it expected its growth to “normalise”, and be in the single digits.

Its strong performance in recent years has helped Lego become the world’s biggest toymaker, according to analysts.

The Danish group now has 832 stores and five factories worldwide.

Last year, it announced the opening of an additional site in Vietnam, near Ho Chi Minh City.

The site, designed to support long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific region, is to be Lego’s first carbon-neutral factory as the group aims to reduce its emissions.

Lego, a contraction of the Danish for “play well” (leg godt), was founded in 1932 by Kirk Kristiansen, whose family still controls the group which employs about 20,400 people in 40 countries.

Scandinavian airline SAS launches drastic cost-cutting program

Ailing Scandinavian airline SAS on Tuesday announced a major cost cutting plan, as the carrier faced further heavy losses.

Published: 22 February 2022 13:10 CET
Under the new plan the company will reduce costs by 7.5 billion Swedish kronor ($800 million, 710 million euros) annually.

“Absent fundamental change,” the current situation in the airline sector, which is plagued by the economic fallout of the

pandemic, “will quickly exhaust SAS’ cash resources,” the carrier said in a statement.

The “full transformation” of the business will affect “its network, fleet, labour agreements and other cost structures”, the company.

Called “SAS Forward”, it will notably result in a “redesigned fleet” which included a “refocusing” on long-haul flights, the company said. 

SAS, which already cut 40 percent of its workforce, 5,000 staff, in 2020, did not mention new job cuts.

The group did not specify when it expected to achieve the 7.5 billion annual reduction in its costs.

Last year, SAS widened its losses after an already disastrous 2020, with a net loss of just over 2.4 billion kroner, with rebounded turnover of about 5.5 billion. 

In the early hours of trading on the Stockholm stock exchange, SAS shares, which have taken a hit in recent days amid concerns about its financial situation, gained over five percent to 1.13 kroner. 

At its current price, however, the company is only worth about 800 million euros.

SAS has benefited from several aid and recapitalisation plans since the start of the pandemic, mainly funded by Sweden and Denmark, which each own 21.8 percent of the company.

