Danish government and industry agree on deal for Ukrainian work permits

The special law will give Ukrainians access to the Danish labour market, immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye said on Friday.

“We envisage a special law which will very quickly give Ukrainians legal residence so children can go to school and parents can go to work,” the minister said at a press briefing.

Parliamentary parties are scheduled to thrash out the specifics of the deal later on Friday.

Tesfaye said that he did not expect all Ukrainian refugees to be able to enter the labour market in Denmark from the first day of their arrival in the country.

The number of Ukrainians expected to come to Denmark as a result of the Russian invasion of their country eight days ago remains unclear.

“We estimate being able to accommodate 20,000 in the Danish asylum system. We can see that most will be accommodated privately,” he said.

Current rules allow Ukrainian nationals to spend 90 days in Denmark without a visa.

The new law will be given expedited process through parliament, allowing it to take effect as soon as possible.

