UKRAINE

Danish government and industry agree on deal for Ukrainian work permits

The Danish government has agreed with representatives from the country’s employer organisations and trade unions to make special work permit arrangements for Ukrainian refugees.

Published: 4 March 2022 12:14 CET
Immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye and the heads of umbrella organisations for employer and trade union groups speak to press
Immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye and the heads of umbrella organisations for employer and trade union groups speak to press after agreeing to push for a special work permit law for Ukrainians. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The special law will give Ukrainians access to the Danish labour market, immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye said on Friday.

“We envisage a special law which will very quickly give Ukrainians legal residence so children can go to school and parents can go to work,” the minister said at a press briefing.

Parliamentary parties are scheduled to thrash out the specifics of the deal later on Friday.

Tesfaye said that he did not expect all Ukrainian refugees to be able to enter the labour market in Denmark from the first day of their arrival in the country.

The number of Ukrainians expected to come to Denmark as a result of the Russian invasion of their country eight days ago remains unclear.

“We estimate being able to accommodate 20,000 in the Danish asylum system. We can see that most will be accommodated privately,” he said.

Current rules allow Ukrainian nationals to spend 90 days in Denmark without a visa.

The new law will be given expedited process through parliament, allowing it to take effect as soon as possible.

IMMIGRATION

Danish government likely to exempt Ukrainians from controversial refugee ‘jewellery law’

A controversial law allowing Danish authorities to confiscate valuable items from refugees is unlikely to be applied to Ukrainians who seek protection in the Nordic country.

Published: 3 March 2022 14:39 CET
The immigration spokesman for the Social Democratic government, Rasmus Stoklund, told newspaper Ekstra Bladet that the law should not be applied to Ukrainians who come to Denmark to escape the Russian invasion of their country.

The so-called ‘jewellery law’ was passed in 2016 by the previous government and was the subject of domestic and international criticism. The legislation allows police to confiscate cash and valuables above 10,000 kroner from arriving migrants and asylum seekers.

It has not been altered by the current government, although reports in 2019 suggested it was rarely, or perhaps never, used in practice.

Stoklund also said that the government and parliament are looking into rule changes related to residency in Denmark for Ukrainians, so they are not initially affected by asylum laws.

If that were to become the case, the jewellery law would not be applicable to people who come to Denmark from Ukraine, even though they are war refugees.

Stoklund justified the government’s new stance on the jewellery law by arguing Denmark was a regional neighbour to Ukraine.

Refugees in Denmark primarily came from Syria at the time the jewellery law was enacted.

“The jewellery law is made for if you leave the nearby region [Danish: nærområde, literally ‘near area’, ed.] where you are safe, and travel through (other) safe countries. But that is not the case for Ukrainians. We are in their nearby region,” Stoklund told Ekstra Bladet.

The largest party in opposition in Denmark, the Liberal party, has also backed exempting Ukrainians from the jewellery law.

