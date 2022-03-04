Covid-19: Proportion of Danish patients who need ICU care drops to record low

Data from regional health authorities’ Clinical Quality Development Programme (Kliniske Kvalitetsudviklingsprogram) show that in February, the proportion of infections that resulted in ICU treatment after hospital admission was lower than at any previous time, news wire Ritzau reports.

Although the number of hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19 last month reached a total of over 10,000, only one percent of hospitalised patients were in a serious enough condition to require transfer to intensive care.

The one percent does therefore also not include the many more thousands of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Denmark in January but did not need hospital treatment.

In comparison, both November and December saw around six percent of hospitalised patients with Covid-19 receive ICU treatment.

“The Omicron variant has taken over and that makes people less sick. At the same time, the third vaccine dose has contributed,” professor Anders Perner of Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet said.

The national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) meanwhile said on Friday that around 59 percent of adults in Denmark aged between 17 and 72 years had contracted Covid-19 at some point since the beginning of November. Those numbers come from a study of blood donated to blood banks.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Denmark scales down PCR test capacity as cases decline