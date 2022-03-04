Read news from:
Covid-19: Proportion of Danish patients who need ICU care drops to record low

Fewer Covid-19 hospital patients than at any time before during the pandemic need intensive care treatment after catching the virus, according to a Danish report.

Published: 4 March 2022 17:34 CET
Covid-19 hospital admissions in Denmark are resulting in fewer transfers to intensive care than at any previous stage of the pandemic. File photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

Data from regional health authorities’ Clinical Quality Development Programme (Kliniske Kvalitetsudviklingsprogram) show that in February, the proportion of infections that resulted in ICU treatment after hospital admission was lower than at any previous time, news wire Ritzau reports.

Although the number of hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19 last month reached a total of over 10,000, only one percent of hospitalised patients were in a serious enough condition to require transfer to intensive care.

The one percent does therefore also not include the many more thousands of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Denmark in January but did not need hospital treatment.

In comparison, both November and December saw around six percent of hospitalised patients with Covid-19 receive ICU treatment.

“The Omicron variant has taken over and that makes people less sick. At the same time, the third vaccine dose has contributed,” professor Anders Perner of Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet said.

The national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) meanwhile said on Friday that around 59 percent of adults in Denmark aged between 17 and 72 years had contracted Covid-19 at some point since the beginning of November. Those numbers come from a study of blood donated to blood banks.

Covid-19: Infections trend downwards in all Danish regions

A total of 22,784 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Denmark in the latest daily update, published on Friday.

Published: 25 February 2022 17:27 CET
The positive results were found among 90,012 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 25 percent. The proportion of test results has been around 25-30 percent in recent weeks, although the number of tests administered has gradually decreased since Denmark lifted Covid-19 restrictions on February 1st.

The data comes from the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

Danish hospitals now have a total of 1,762 patients with Covid-19. But a large proportion of these were admitted for reasons other than Covid-19 while incidentally having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the 1,762 patients, 45 are admitted to ICU wards and 17 are receiving breathing assistance from a ventilator.

It is 16 days since the highest number of new cases was recorded in Denmark, with 55,120 registered on February 9th.

The last week has seen the number of confirmed cases falling in 97 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities, with the only exception being the island of Samsø. That suggests that western and rural parts of Denmark have now reached the peak of the Omicron wave of infections, following on from the earlier peak in Copenhagen.

Experts in Denmark have long predicted that infections would decrease while stating that the stable number of ICU patients was evidence that the pandemic was not in a critical situation despite high infection numbers.

An additional 40 deaths with Covid-19 were registered on Friday. SSI on Thursday issued a report in which it estimated that around half of recorded deaths with the virus are due to reasons other than Covid-19.

A person is included in data for Covid-19 related deaths in Denmark if they have returned a positive PCR test 30 days or less prior to their death.

