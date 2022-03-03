Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 3 March 2022 07:26 CET
The Ukrainian flag next the the Danish flag
The Ukrainian flag next the the Danish flag in front of an office building at Kalvebod Brygge in Copenhagen on March 2nd, 2022. The Ministry of Justice has announced that private and public authorities can fly the Ukrainian flag until March 16th. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Vestas ends commercial activity in Russia 

Vestas is the latest major Danish company to cut business ties with Russia, after announcing yesterday it would stop all commercial activity in the country.

The wind power giant is to continue servicing existing turbines in both Russia and Ukraine, however.

“Vestas condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian invasion and the gruesome acts Russian troops are committing in Ukraine,” the company said in a statement to broadcaster DR.

A number of Vestas staff in Ukraine have been forced to flee or are concerned for their safety, the company said.

“We are worried about our colleagues, customers and commercial partners who are located in the besieged areas,” it said.

READ ALSO: Danish shipping giant Maersk to stop deliveries to Russian ports

Court jails exiled Iranians for spying for Saudi Arabia

A Danish court on Wednesday sentenced three leaders of an Iranian Arab separatist group to between six and eight years in prison after they were convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia, news wire AFP reports.

Two members of the ASMLA (Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz), which Iran brands a terrorist group, will also be deported after completing their sentence, the court in Roskilde announced in a statement.

The court last month found the ASMLA leaders “guilty of creating an intelligence unit for a Saudi intelligence service over a period of several years”, based among other places at an address in Zealand town Ringsted.

Weather: Early spring day awaits after chilly start

Spring in Denmark often doesn’t really get going until April, but this year has so far defied that with March getting off to a sunny and mild start.

That will continue today with below freezing temperatures early this morning giving way to a bright, sunny day after sunrise. Blue skies are predicted for the whole country this afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. Frost is expected to return tonight with possible fog tomorrow morning.

Covid-19: 20,458 new cases in most recent update 

A total of 20,458 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities in the latest daily update yesterday, with metrics showing that the winter wave of the coronavirus is now receding.

77,746 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of 26 percent.

95 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities have a declining incidence rate over the last week, with the exceptions being Solrød along with two islands, Læsø and Ærø.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said earlier this week that the number of people with a positive test who are admitted to hospital is now falling, another sign that the epidemic curve has turned.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 2 March 2022 07:29 CET
Denmark okays gas pipeline connecting Norway and Poland

Work on a subsea pipeline between Norway and Poland aimed at reducing Warsaw’s dependence on Russian gas has resumed after being suspended for environmental reasons, Danish state-owned firm Energinet said yesterday.

In 2021, the Danish Environmental and Food Appeals Board withdrew the permit for the 210-kilometre Danish section of the Baltic Sea pipeline, citing concerns about animal species.

The pipeline will supply Norwegian gas to Poland, which in 2019 announced it would not extend its contract with Russian giant Gazprom beyond 2022.

Injured Danish journalists evacuated from Ukraine

Journalist Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg of Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, who were on Saturday shot and injured while reporting in Ukraine, have now left the country, their employer writes.

Weichart was hit in the shoulder and Filtenborg in both legs and his lower back.

“We are happy, tired and a bit sore. We were there to cover the war and the consequences for civilians. So it’s a nuisance to be part of the story. This isn’t about us,” Filtenborg told Ekstra Bladet.

Their exact location and plans to return to Denmark have not been made public.

READ ALSO: How you can help Ukrainian media

Danish weapons arrive in Ukraine

Weapons Denmark said it would give Ukraine have arrived in the Eastern European country, broadcaster DR reports.

Defence minister Morten Bødskov confirmed to media yesterday afternoon that the weapons had reached Ukraine.

“It was both an impressive and fast effort. To those who helped: your effort means a lot. You make Denmark proud,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Defence yesterday released a video of a carrier aircraft loaded with 2,700 shoulder-mounter anti-tank weapons.

Danish universities cut ties with Russian and Belarusian universities

Universities in Denmark will not continue partnerships with higher education institutions in Russia or Belarus, they announced yesterday. The decision was made in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“This means, including other things, that there will be no exchange of academic staff or students going forward. It also means that conferences and other scientific meetings on Russian and Belarusian ground will be without participation of researchers employed by Danish universities,” they said in the statement.

Russian and Belarusian students and staff already at Danish universities will be able to continue as before the war.

“At Danish universities we distinguish between the Russian state and Russian citizens,” the statement read.

Thick fog in parts of Jutland and Funen

Thick fog is reducing visibility in parts of southern Denmark, particularly Jutland and Funen, this morning.

Visibility can be reduced to under 100 metres, met office DMI said.

The fog is forecast to lift during the morning.

