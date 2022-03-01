Read news from:
Austria
What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Denmark?

Denmark has banned Russian aircraft from entering its airspace in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has reciprocated the ban against Denmark and a long list of other countries.

Published: 1 March 2022 14:46 CET
Aircraft at Copenhagen airport
Aircraft at Copenhagen airport. Some international routes will take longer following the closure of Russian airspace to aircraft from the EU. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark closed its airspace off to Russian aircraft in response to the latter country’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in a decision confirmed by Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on Sunday.

For Danes and residents of Denmark, that could cause difficulties travelling to and from Russia, given that Russia on Monday reciprocated European countries’ flight bans by blocking aircraft from 36 countries, including Denmark and the entire EU as well as the UK, from entering its airspace.

The Russian decision came after the EU – not just Denmark – had forbidden Russian planes from using its airspace.

Aircraft from the following countries and territories are now banned from entering Russia:

Albania, Anguilla, Austria, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark (including Greenland and Faroe Islands), Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Jersey, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Sweden.

The bans make travelling between the two countries by air impossible without rerouting through a third country which is unaffected by the decisions.

This means that longer routes will be required for travel from Denmark to some international destinations, particularly in East Asia.

Other routes from northern Europe most likely to be affected are those to the Middle East, India, Thailand and Australia.

“(Airlines) might need extra fuel or maybe won’t be able to operate the service without a stopover,” Paul Hulme Harrison, deputy chair with the Danish Engineers’ Association’s (Ingeniørforeningen) aviation society, told news wire Ritzau.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv) said that it expects the closure of Russian airspace to result in cancellations on direct routes between the EU and countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

“That means that passengers from Europe will have to take a significantly longer reroute with more stops if they are going to the Far East, for example,” Jesper Kronborg, director of the organisation’s transport sector, told Ritzau in a written comment.

UKRAINE

Danish shipping giant Maersk to stop deliveries to Russian ports

Shipping giant Maersk said on Tuesday that it would stop taking new non-essential orders to and from Russia, due to sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 March 2022 11:08 CET
Danish shipping giant Maersk to stop deliveries to Russian ports

Citing the impact of sanctions, “bookings to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with exception of Foodstuffs, Medical and Humanitarian supplies”, Maersk said in a statement.

The Danish company, one of the world’s leading container haulers, added it would attempt to honour bookings placed prior to the sanctions. 

Maersk said the suspension would “cover all Russian gateway ports until further notice”.

The company said the exceptions were to “underline” a focus on “social responsibility” and  “efforts to support the society despite all the complications and uncertainties” with current supply chains to and from Russia.

“We will keep monitoring the situation and reviewing impacts from sanctions to return our offering in Russia back to normal as soon as we are able to ensure stability and safety of our operations via Russian seaports,” the company added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for a ban on Russia from “all ports, all canals and all the world’s airports”.

The Danish giant, which is tied with Italy’s MSC for the world’s largest container shipping company, had already stopped all shipping to Ukraine because of the security situation.

Maersk’s announcement follows other Nordic companies limiting their operations in Russia.

On Monday, Swedish truck maker Volvo said it was stopping sales and halting production at its Kaluga plant, and telecoms giant Ericsson also said it would halt deliveries to Russian clients.

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, according to Ukraine, while more than a half a million people have fled the country.

READ ALSO: Danish supermarket company stops selling Russian products

