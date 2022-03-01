Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 1 March 2022 07:19 CET
Danish football team Brøndby
Danish football team Brøndby changed its playing strip to the colours of the Ukrainian flag for a match against SønderjyskE on Monday. Brøndby along with rivals FC Copenhagen are engaged in fundraising for people in Ukraine via Save the Children Denmark. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Netto owner stops selling Russian products

The Danish owner of low-cost supermarket chain Netto yesterday said it had stopped selling Russian products following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Salling group said it had suspended the sale of Russian products on Saturday and that Netto would no longer sell Russian-made goods in Germany, Denmark and Poland. 

The measure also applies to Salling-owned Danish hypermarkets Føtex and Bilka, the company said in a statement.

Netto has more than 500 stores in Denmark and 600 in other countries.

Around 20 products including vodka, chocolate and toothpaste will be affected.

Foreign minister to speak at UN Human Rights Council

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is scheduled to speak directly after his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today.

“After Lavrov has spoken I will take the stand to express my strongest condemnation of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” Kofod told news wire Ritzau.

“I will also object to the false Russian stories that there is a genocide against Russians in Ukraine. I will address that lie directly with the Russians,” he said.

Lavrov is scheduled to speak at 10:07am, with Kofod around 15 minutes later.

Progress made on Danish-developed Covid-19 vaccine

A vaccine against Covid-19 in development by Danish pharma company Bavarian Nordic is showing particularly good results in testing, the company said yesterday.

Results show the vaccine to be equally effective in half-doses, broadcaster DR writes.

Earlier results have shown the vaccine to be a good candidate for a booster jab, but new tests on 28 persons show it could also be used as a main vaccine. No serious side effects were reported from tests, and clinical trials involving 4,000 people will now commence. Results are expected later this year.

The Danish vaccine has a different design to existing Covid-19 vaccines. Researchers say that the vaccine, which consists of artificial close copies of the coronavirus which cannot cause sickness, creates a high number of antibodies because of its resemblance to the virus.

Police officer charged for sexual harassment of 74 women during driving tests

The state prosecutor has charged a police officer with abuse of his position and sexual harassment in offences against 74 women during their driving tests.

The offences happened in the Copenhagen area in the period 2015-2019, DR reports.

The man, now aged 64, is reported to, amongst other offences, have commented on the women’s appearance and asked questions about their relationship status and sex life during the driving tests, as well as massage them and give them his telephone number. The charge sheet against him is 23 pages long and the trial against him begins on March 8th.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 28 February 2022 10:10 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Prime Minister says volunteers can join Ukraine fight

Denmark will let its nationals join international brigades forming to fight in Ukraine against Russian forces, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said yesterday.

“It’s a choice that anyone can make. This goes for all Ukrainians who live here, but also for others who think they can contribute directly to the conflict,” she said in a press conference on Sunday. 

“There is nothing at first sight that would legally prevent someone from going to Ukraine to participate in the conflict, on the Ukrainian side,” she added. 

Earlier Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to sign up for an “international brigade” of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces.

READ ALSO: Denmark prepares to close airspace to Russian planes

Denmark to refuse to play football matches against Russia

The Danish football association DBU has followed a number of other countries in saying it would refuse to play against the Russian national team due to the invasion of Ukraine.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the associations that have stated they will not play against Russia,” DBU director Jakob Jensen told news wire Ritzau.

FIFA on Sunday said that the Russian national team would be forced to play its matches at neutral venues without displaying the Russian flag or playing the anthem, and using the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)”.

Poland earlier refused to play against Russia in a scheduled World Cup qualifying playoff in March with Sweden and the Czech Republic, who could also face Russia in a subsequent playoff, taking the same stance as Poland.

The Polish FA rejected the decision by FIFA on Sunday saying it would not play against Russia under those circumstances.

“As the situation is now, Russia is a state which has made an unacceptable, aggressive invasion of a free and independent Ukraine,” Jensen said.

Denmark’s GDP grew by 4.1 recent in 2021

The economy recovered strongly in 2021 following the Covid-19 crisis, growing 4.1 percent compared to the previous year according to Statistics Denmark figures.

The GDP in 2021 was also 1.8 percent higher than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Denmark has, as such, come strongly through the Covid-19 crisis like Sweden and the US, which in 2021 are 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent above 2019 (GDP),” the agency writes.

Growth in Denmark can be attributed to factors including increased employment, more industry and higher consumer spending.

Danish People’s Party hits new low in poll

After a week in which six of its members of parliament quit the party and accusations were thrown and its leadership, the far-right Danish People’s Party (DF) has more bad news with a poll showing its support sinking to a historical low.

According to the poll, conducted by Voxmeter for Ritzau, DF currently has the backing of 4.3 percent of voters, down from 6.1 percent last week.

At the height of its powers, 21 percent of the electorate voted for the national conservative party in the 2015 general election.

READ ALSO: Is the Danish People’s Party chaos a sign of far-right party’s impending collapse?

SHOW COMMENTS