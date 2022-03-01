Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Netto owner stops selling Russian products



The Danish owner of low-cost supermarket chain Netto yesterday said it had stopped selling Russian products following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Salling group said it had suspended the sale of Russian products on Saturday and that Netto would no longer sell Russian-made goods in Germany, Denmark and Poland.

The measure also applies to Salling-owned Danish hypermarkets Føtex and Bilka, the company said in a statement.

Netto has more than 500 stores in Denmark and 600 in other countries.

Around 20 products including vodka, chocolate and toothpaste will be affected.

Foreign minister to speak at UN Human Rights Council

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is scheduled to speak directly after his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today.

“After Lavrov has spoken I will take the stand to express my strongest condemnation of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” Kofod told news wire Ritzau.

“I will also object to the false Russian stories that there is a genocide against Russians in Ukraine. I will address that lie directly with the Russians,” he said.

Lavrov is scheduled to speak at 10:07am, with Kofod around 15 minutes later.

Progress made on Danish-developed Covid-19 vaccine

A vaccine against Covid-19 in development by Danish pharma company Bavarian Nordic is showing particularly good results in testing, the company said yesterday.

Results show the vaccine to be equally effective in half-doses, broadcaster DR writes.

Earlier results have shown the vaccine to be a good candidate for a booster jab, but new tests on 28 persons show it could also be used as a main vaccine. No serious side effects were reported from tests, and clinical trials involving 4,000 people will now commence. Results are expected later this year.

The Danish vaccine has a different design to existing Covid-19 vaccines. Researchers say that the vaccine, which consists of artificial close copies of the coronavirus which cannot cause sickness, creates a high number of antibodies because of its resemblance to the virus.

Police officer charged for sexual harassment of 74 women during driving tests

The state prosecutor has charged a police officer with abuse of his position and sexual harassment in offences against 74 women during their driving tests.

The offences happened in the Copenhagen area in the period 2015-2019, DR reports.

The man, now aged 64, is reported to, amongst other offences, have commented on the women’s appearance and asked questions about their relationship status and sex life during the driving tests, as well as massage them and give them his telephone number. The charge sheet against him is 23 pages long and the trial against him begins on March 8th.