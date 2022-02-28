Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 28 February 2022 10:10 CET
øresund bridge
The 200-meter-high pylons on the Øresund Bridge, between Denmark and Sweden, light up in yellow and blue, in support of Ukraine, seen from Copenhagen on Saturday Feb. 26, 2022.. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

Prime Minister says volunteers can join Ukraine fight

Denmark will let its nationals join international brigades forming to fight in Ukraine against Russian forces, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said yesterday.

“It’s a choice that anyone can make. This goes for all Ukrainians who live here, but also for others who think they can contribute directly to the conflict,” she said in a press conference on Sunday. 

“There is nothing at first sight that would legally prevent someone from going to Ukraine to participate in the conflict, on the Ukrainian side,” she added. 

Earlier Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to sign up for an “international brigade” of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces.

Denmark to refuse to play football matches against Russia

The Danish football association DBU has followed a number of other countries in saying it would refuse to play against the Russian national team due to the invasion of Ukraine.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the associations that have stated they will not play against Russia,” DBU director Jakob Jensen told news wire Ritzau.

FIFA on Sunday said that the Russian national team would be forced to play its matches at neutral venues without displaying the Russian flag or playing the anthem, and using the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)”.

Poland earlier refused to play against Russia in a scheduled World Cup qualifying playoff in March with Sweden and the Czech Republic, who could also face Russia in a subsequent playoff, taking the same stance as Poland.

The Polish FA rejected the decision by FIFA on Sunday saying it would not play against Russia under those circumstances.

“As the situation is now, Russia is a state which has made an unacceptable, aggressive invasion of a free and independent Ukraine,” Jensen said.

Denmark’s GDP grew by 4.1 recent in 2021

The economy recovered strongly in 2021 following the Covid-19 crisis, growing 4.1 percent compared to the previous year according to Statistics Denmark figures.

The GDP in 2021 was also 1.8 percent higher than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Denmark has, as such, come strongly through the Covid-19 crisis like Sweden and the US, which in 2021 are 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent above 2019 (GDP),” the agency writes.

Growth in Denmark can be attributed to factors including increased employment, more industry and higher consumer spending.

Danish People’s Party hits new low in poll

After a week in which six of its members of parliament quit the party and accusations were thrown and its leadership, the far-right Danish People’s Party (DF) has more bad news with a poll showing its support sinking to a historical low.

According to the poll, conducted by Voxmeter for Ritzau, DF currently has the backing of 4.3 percent of voters, down from 6.1 percent last week.

At the height of its powers, 21 percent of the electorate voted for the national conservative party in the 2015 general election.

50 million kroner in humanitarian aid to be sent to Ukraine 

While Denmark is involved in ongoing EU, US and UK talks over sanctions against Russia, the Danish government has decided to send 50 million kroner in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, international development minister Flemming Møller Mortensen told news wire Ritzau this morning.

“We must help the Ukrainian people who may unfortunately soon be in a serious humanitarian situation as a result of the Russian invasion,” Mortensen said.

30 million kroner will help finance the UN’s humanitarian work in Ukraine while 20 million will go to the Red Cross.

Over 100,000 Ukrainians have already fled their homes since the Russian invasion began on Thursday morning, according to the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR.

Parliament votes to increase Danish military contribution to NATO

A government amendment increasing the Danish military contribution to NATO was last night voted through by parliament. Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod confirmed the motion had been passed.

Kofod thanked parliament for backing what he called a “strong, important signal” following Russia’s “cold-blooded attack on Ukraine”. All parties were in favour with the exception of the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten). The left-wing party said it wanted to avoid “a direct confrontation between Nato and Russia”.

The increased contribution means Denmark will provide more troops to Nato and send 20 F-16 fighter aircraft to Poland, broadcaster DR reports.

Some Danish nationals still trying to leave Ukraine

A number of Danish nationals are still trying to leave Ukraine, according to the foreign ministry.

It will now take some time to leave the country with airspace closed, an official from the ministry’s citizens’ service said at a briefing yesterday.

“There are huge queues out of the cities and at borders. So you need supplies for a long journey, fuel but also food and drink,” the department’s director, Erik Brøgger said.

Brøgger also urged Danes leaving the country to bring all relevant identification papers.

Denmark takes ‘far too long’ to approve qualifications of foreign medics

In a report issued earlier this week, the ombudsman’s office at the Danish parliament issued a report which concluded that authorities take too long to approve qualifications and authorise foreign medics who are applying to work in Denmark.

An investigation by the ombudsman said that the processing time for applications had increased from 10 months to as much as 3 years since 2018.

“That is far too long,” the ombudsman’s office said as the report was released.

We’ll have more detail on this in an article on our website today.

