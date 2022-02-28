How you can help Ukrainian media 

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges.

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time.

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy.

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below.

More from the campaign page:

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.