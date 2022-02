Prime Minister reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has released a statement following the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“A military attack on a free and sovereign nation has no place in Europe in our time. Russia’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will stand united, there will be consequences. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine,” Frederiksen said in a statement released by the PM’s office.

Other political party leaders have also condemned the military attack.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, leader of the opposition Liberal party, said “Putin’s unprovoked and completely unnecessary attack on Ukraine is step backwards for European civilisation”.

Conservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen called the invasion “an unprovoked attack on a democratic and peaceful country”.

Poulsen said responsibility for the invasion was “solely Russia’s”.

Foreign minister promises sanctions against Russia

The foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, told broadcaster DR this morning that Denmark would coordinate with other countries over sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This will be met by the West with hard reactions and sanctions. We will therefore coordinate with our European allies, but also with the Americans and British over a united, hard and clear response to this attack on Ukraine, a sovereign country in Europe,” Kofod said.

Denmark closes embassy in Kyiv and urges people to seek safety

The Danish embassy in Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been closed for safety reasons, according to the foreign ministry’s website.

People seeking advice are asked to contact the foreign ministry’s global service via telephone or email. Contact details are provided here.

The Ukraine section of the Danish foreign ministry website states that there are “reports of explosions and rocket attacks in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine”.

