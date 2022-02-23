Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Danish public demonstration against Russia

A number of Danish political youth parties and organisations have reacted to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine by arranging demonstrations, which will go ahead in front of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen today.

The demonstrations are scheduled to begin at 4:30pm with political commentators and speakers from political parties set to give speeches.

Youth parties from both the right and left wings of Danish politics are participating. These include the Social Democratic, Social Liberal, Liberal and Conservative youth parties among others.

Around 100 Danish nationals still in Ukraine

Danish authorities say they are aware of around 100 of the country’s citizens who are still in Ukraine, new wire Ritzau reports. The foreign ministry last week advised Danish nationals to leave the country as the threat of conflict increased.

Around 240 have left the country and registered this with the foreign ministry’s so-called danskerliste, a list on which Danish citizens can register their whereabouts in foreign countries.

People who legally reside in Denmark can use the list along with Danish citizens.

Duchess of Cambridge to visit Queen and Crown Princess

British Duchess of Cambridge Kate continues her solo visit to Denmark today and will meet Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary at the royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

The Duchess’ trip to Denmark is described as a ‘working visit’ with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched last year.

She yesterday visited the University of Copenhagen and will today go to a crisis centre for children and women along with Crown Princess Mary.

Covid-19: 30,480 new positive tests on Tuesday

Yesterday saw an additional 30,480 cases of Covid-19 registered by the State Serum Institute. 100,105 PCR tests were administered, giving a positivity rate around 30 percent.

1,759 patients in hospitals across Denmark currently have Covid-19, though a large proportion of them are in hospital for other reasons and have the virus incidentally.

The number of ICU patients remains low, with 34 in intensive care with Covid and 12 of these receiving ventilator treatment.