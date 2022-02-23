Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 23 February 2022 07:23 CET
Danish police at the University of Copenhagen during the Duchess of Cambridge's visit
Danish police at the University of Copenhagen during the Duchess of Cambridge's visit on February 22nd. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish public demonstration against Russia 

A number of Danish political youth parties and organisations have reacted to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine by arranging demonstrations, which will go ahead in front of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen today.

The demonstrations are scheduled to begin at 4:30pm with political commentators and speakers from political parties set to give speeches.

Youth parties from both the right and left wings of Danish politics are participating. These include the Social Democratic, Social Liberal, Liberal and Conservative youth parties among others.

Around 100 Danish nationals still in Ukraine

Danish authorities say they are aware of around 100 of the country’s citizens who are still in Ukraine, new wire Ritzau reports. The foreign ministry last week advised Danish nationals to leave the country as the threat of conflict increased.

Around 240 have left the country and registered this with the foreign ministry’s so-called danskerliste, a list on which Danish citizens can register their whereabouts in foreign countries.

People who legally reside in Denmark can use the list along with Danish citizens.

Duchess of Cambridge to visit Queen and Crown Princess

British Duchess of Cambridge Kate continues her solo visit to Denmark today and will meet Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary at the royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

The Duchess’ trip to Denmark is described as a ‘working visit’ with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched last year.

She yesterday visited the University of Copenhagen and will today go to a crisis centre for children and women along with Crown Princess Mary.

Covid-19: 30,480 new positive tests on Tuesday

Yesterday saw an additional 30,480 cases of Covid-19 registered by the State Serum Institute. 100,105 PCR tests were administered, giving a positivity rate around 30 percent.

1,759 patients in hospitals across Denmark currently have Covid-19, though a large proportion of them are in hospital for other reasons and have the virus incidentally.

The number of ICU patients remains low, with 34 in intensive care with Covid and 12 of these receiving ventilator treatment.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 22 February 2022 07:50 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Danish response to Russian troops entering Ukraine 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last night issued a statement following developments in Ukraine which saw Russian president Vladimir Putin send troops over the Ukrainian border into the separatist Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Russia’s decision to recognize the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as independent is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law. Denmark condemns the decision, which will not go unanswered. We stand side by side with Ukraine,” Frederiksen said in a statement released via the Prime Minister’s office.

The UN Security Council has condemned of Russia over the move and the EU has promised sanctions, calling the Russian recognition of the two separatist republics a “blatant violation of international law”.

Denmark and Spain oppose EU green label for gas and nuclear

Spain and Denmark yesterday reiterated their opposition to plans by the European Union to label gas and nuclear energy projects as green investments, an issue that has divided the bloc.

The two nations believe such a move would send “the wrong message to investors and society as a whole”, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a joint news conference in Madrid with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

The European Commission drafted plans late last year to label gas and nuclear energy as green investments, a move it hopes will steer huge sums of private capital into activities that support EU climate goals.

Danish People’s Party in crisis

The right wing Danish People’s Party (DF) is set to hold crisis talks today after four of its members of parliament yesterday walked out on the party in protest at new leader Morten Messerschmidt, who was elected last month.

The four MPs, Liselott Blixt, Bent Bøgsted, Karina Adsbøl and Lise Bech all had spokesperson positions representing DF in parliament.

They said the reason for their departure was a that they no longer have confidence in Messerschmidt as leader.

Duchess of Cambridge visits Denmark

Katherine (Kate), Duchess of Cambridge visits Denmark today and will meet with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary.

The Duchess, who is married to Prince William, will visit a shelter for women and children along with Mary among other items on the schedule for her visit.

Kate arrives in Denmark a little over a week after Queen Margrethe’s recovery from Covid-19 and with Queen Elizabeth II having tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

SHOW COMMENTS