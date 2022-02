Danish response to Russian troops entering Ukraine

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last night issued a statement following developments in Ukraine which saw Russian president Vladimir Putin send troops over the Ukrainian border into the separatist Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Russia’s decision to recognize the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as independent is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law. Denmark condemns the decision, which will not go unanswered. We stand side by side with Ukraine,” Frederiksen said in a statement released via the Prime Minister’s office.

The UN Security Council has condemned of Russia over the move and the EU has promised sanctions, calling the Russian recognition of the two separatist republics a “blatant violation of international law”.

Denmark and Spain oppose EU green label for gas and nuclear



Spain and Denmark yesterday reiterated their opposition to plans by the European Union to label gas and nuclear energy projects as green investments, an issue that has divided the bloc.

The two nations believe such a move would send “the wrong message to investors and society as a whole”, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a joint news conference in Madrid with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

The European Commission drafted plans late last year to label gas and nuclear energy as green investments, a move it hopes will steer huge sums of private capital into activities that support EU climate goals.

Danish People’s Party in crisis

The right wing Danish People’s Party (DF) is set to hold crisis talks today after four of its members of parliament yesterday walked out on the party in protest at new leader Morten Messerschmidt, who was elected last month.

The four MPs, Liselott Blixt, Bent Bøgsted, Karina Adsbøl and Lise Bech all had spokesperson positions representing DF in parliament.

They said the reason for their departure was a that they no longer have confidence in Messerschmidt as leader.

Duchess of Cambridge visits Denmark

Katherine (Kate), Duchess of Cambridge visits Denmark today and will meet with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary.

The Duchess, who is married to Prince William, will visit a shelter for women and children along with Mary among other items on the schedule for her visit.

Kate arrives in Denmark a little over a week after Queen Margrethe’s recovery from Covid-19 and with Queen Elizabeth II having tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.