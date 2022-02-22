Denmark condemns Russian recognition of separatist Ukrainian regions

Putin has ordered his military to enter the two separatist areas of southeast Ukraine on “peacekeeping duties” following the decision to recognise them as independent states, international media reported.

Frederiksen said the decision by Putin was a clear breach of international law.

“Russia’s decision to recognize the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as independent is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law. Denmark condemns the decision, which will not go unanswered. We stand side by side with Ukraine,” Frederiksen said in a statement released via the Prime Minister’s office.

The UN Security Council has condemned of Russia over the move and the EU has promised sanctions, calling the Russian recognition of the two separatist republics a “blatant violation of international law”.

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod also condemned Putin’s decision in a statement.

“I condemn in the strongest terms Putin’s decision to recognise the two Russian-backed separatist areas in east Ukraine,” Kofod said in a statement.

“It is a direct breach of international law and a clear violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and Russia’s international obligations,” he said.

The recognition of the two publics represents a new escalation of the conflict by Russia, he said.

“I am disappointed Russia has not chosen dialogue,” he said.

Putin said in a television broadcast on Monday evening that that he would recognise the two separatist entities as independent from Ukraine.

The recognition paves the way for Russia to send troops into the two regions.

