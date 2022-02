Recommendation for twice-weekly Covid-19 test at schools expires

Kids and staff at schools and kindergartens are no longer asked to take twice-weekly rapid antigen tests for Covid-19.

Health authorities have previously asked school children and teachers to take two Covid tests each week, including when no symptoms are present.

That recommendation continued after the national coronavirus restrictions were ended on February 1st but now comes to an end.

SAS suspends weekly flights to Ukraine

Scandinavian airline SAS has suspended its weekly service between Oslo and Kyiv, the company told Danish business media Finans.

SAS last week said it would continue for now with the weekly departure, its only direct connection between Scandinavia and Ukraine. But that decision has now been reversed.

“We follow the advice of authorities. And we are naturally following the (political) situation now,” SAS head of press relations for Denmark, Alexandra Lindgreen, told Finans.

“That is why we are now stopping flights to Kyiv,” she said.

Women with immigrant backgrounds have fewer children than Danes

Women with heritage in non-Western countries have fewer children on average in Denmark than those without immigrant backgrounds, newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad reports.

That marks a change to a longstanding trend for women with immigrant backgrounds to have more children than Danes, the paper writes.

Data from Statistics Denmark shows that, on average, women who have migrated to Denmark have 1.76 children, while Danes have 1.78 children. A third group, the children of immigrants or efterkommere in Danish, has 1.75 children on average.

25,690 new Covid-19 cases registered on Sunday

Health authorities registered 25,690 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, based on PCR test results. A total of 86,917 tests were administered. Both figures are considerably lower than the daily totals seen throughout most of February.

The test positivity rate of 29.5 percent is in line with the percentage of positive tests seen in recent weeks.

40 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to intensive care at Danish hospitals. 18 are receiving ventilator treatement.