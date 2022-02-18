Read news from:
Denmark frees ex-spy boss accused of leaks

Denmark's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an ex-military intelligence chief held in custody for more than two months on suspicion of leaking confidential documents.

Published: 18 February 2022 11:43 CET
Denmark's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an ex-military intelligence chief Lars Findsen
File photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

The details of the investigation into Lars Findsen are classified, but the case comes in the wake of a scandal regarding the Danish intelligence services’ cooperation with the US National Security Agency (NSA).

Former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen is also being investigated for allegedly divulging state secrets in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said Findsen, the former head of the FE military intelligence service, “must be released”.

In a statement, the court found nonetheless that there were “well-founded suspicions” that Findsen, who was placed on leave in 2020 despite an untarnished career, had violated an article of the law on state secrets.

“I am naturally happy and grateful for the Supreme Court’s decision,” Findsen said in a statement released by his lawyer.

Findsen has denied the charges against him.

He was arrested on December 8th, 2021 at Copenhagen airport. Three other former and current intelligence officials were also arrested but released shortly thereafter.

In August 2020, Findsen and several other intelligence officers had been suddenly fired by then defence minister Trine Bramsen.

The exact cause of their dismissal was never disclosed.

But the government accused them of hiding “essential and crucial information” and providing “false information to the authorities” between 2014 and 2020, amid suspicions his service was conducting illegal surveillance.

In May 2021, an investigation by several Danish media, including public broadcaster DR, revealed that the NSA had used Danish underwater cables to spy on officials in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France until at least 2014. 

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel was among the targets of the NSA’s activities.

The revelations sparked an international scandal and the four countries demanded explanations from Washington and Copenhagen.

DR’s revelations were based on a classified Danish military intelligence report codenamed “Operation Dunhammer”.

It was compiled by a secret internal working group at FE after the Edward Snowden scandal and was presented to top FE management in May 2015.

The scandal has also embroiled Hjort Frederiksen, who served as defence minister between 2016 and 2019 and is also accused of leaking state secrets.

He confirmed that ex-US president Bill Clinton and former Danish prime minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen reached an agreement on the use of the underwater cables at the end of the 1990s.

“That’s what I understood. That’s how it is. From what I know,” he told TV2 in December.

Among other embarrassing intelligence details, he also revealed that the agents suspended in 2020 were those who had been in direct contact with the Americans on the matter of the underwater cables. 

Denmark shocked by suspected killing of young woman after night out

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of killing a 22-year-old woman who disappeared after a night out in northern city Aalborg, in a case that has deeply shocked many in Denmark.

Published: 11 February 2022 17:33 CET
Denmark shocked by suspected killing of young woman after night out

Aalborg District Court on Thursday remanded in custody a 36-year-old man who is held on suspicion of killing a missing woman from the North Jutland city.

A second man, also 36, was released by the district court on Thursday but police charges against him are upheld, news wire Ritzau reported. A higher court upheld this decision on Friday.

The case relates to 22-year-old Mia Skadhauge Stevn, who was last seen getting into a black car in central Aalborg just after 6am on Sunday February 6th. She is reported to have been on her way home from the Jomfru Ane Gade nightlife area.

Intensive investigation by police is ongoing in the case. Three addresses were searched in North Jutland earlier this week, with a car also seized. It is unconfirmed whether the seized car is the vehicle CCTV recorded Stevn getting into in the last known sighting of her on Sunday.

Investigation has also involved the Dronninglund Storskov forest, where police said on Thursday evening that they had found human remains.

“The police are awaiting a series of technical and forensic investigations that will include confirmation that this is the 22-year-old and state the cause of death,” North Jutland Police senior inspector Frank Olsen told reporters late on Thursday.

Some details remain unclear in the case with the police investigation ongoing.

Details of the charges have not been made public, with Thursday’s initial court proceedings conducted behind closed doors. The nature of evidence gathered by police is also not known to the public.

The two suspects are reported to have known each other for some time but no previous connection has been made between them and the victim.

Police earlier suggested the black car connected to the case may have been an illegal taxi but it is not certain whether they are still working with this theory.

The case has received extensive media attention in Denmark and given rise to debate around violence against women.

Minister for equality Trine Bramsen wrote in a social media post that Denmark has “a problem” because women have been killed “because they are women”.

Bramsen wrote that “several” women had been killed by their partners in Denmark since the beginning of 2022 in addition to the Aalborg case which “appears to be a murder”.

“(This is) a problem we must be able to speak about and find solutions to,” she wrote.

